Throwback as WNBA Adds Four Teams, Phoenix Loses Past Picks
The WNBA continued to grow in its early years. The league had eight teams in the first season, and the Phoenix Mercury were a part of that. The Mercury had an impressive season, and they made the playoffs in their first season.
After a successful inaugural season, the league had an expansion draft in 1998, and during that draft, Tara Williams went to the Detroit Shock. Williams played 12 games with Phoenix in the first season.
The league continued to have expansion drafts, and after introducing the Minnesota Lynx and the Orlando Miracle in 1999, the league welcomed four teams. The Indiana Fever, the Miami Sol, the Portland Fire and the Seattle Storm all made their debut in 2000.
With all of these teams coming into the league, it was time for another expansion draft. This draft pick not have an allocation period like the previous ones, and established teams lost two players.
Fever begin draft, select future Mercury player
Indiana had the first pick of the draft, and the franchise selected Gordana Grubin. She played for the Los Angeles Sparks before that, and she also spent some time with the Mercury in 2002.
Edna Campbell was the second pick of that draft, and she went to the Storm. She was drafted by the Mercury in 1999, and she averaged 9.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. In her season with Seattle, she averaged a career-high 13.9 points, 2.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
Campbell had a strong season, and after that, she was traded to the Sacramento Monarchs. She played with them for four seasons before playing for the San Antonio Silver Stars.
Later in the draft, the Storm drafted Toni Foster. Foster was drafted by the Mercury in 1997, and in her first season, she averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and an assist. She spent two more seasons with the Mercury before she was drafted by the Storm. Despite being drafted, she did not play for Seattle. She was waived by them later on, and she did not play for another team.
Today, the Fever and the Storm are still going strong. Both teams made the playoffs, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces. The Fire folded in 2002, but Portland is returning to the league. Then, the Sol dissolved as well.
Expansion drafts have been a part of the WNBA's history, and they have impacted teams like the Mercury.
