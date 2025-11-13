Mercury Guards Linked to 2009 WNBA All-Star in Key Connection
The All-Star festivities are always exciting. Whether it is the WNBA, the NBA or anything else, All-Star is a time to see the league's best players in action. Whether it is the actual game, or the events before it, All-Star is something special.
Over the years, there have been Phoenix Mercury players who have made the All-Star Game, and there have also been times when one of their players was involved in another event.
One of the team's top stars was in the Skills Challenge, in what was an event that featured four teams. There were two teams for both conferences, and East 1 featured Jia Perkins, Tamika Catchings and Sancho Lyttle, who would spend time with the Mercury years later. East 2 featured Alana Beard, Asjha Jones and Sylvia Fowles.
West 1 featured Cappie Pondexter, Sophia Young and Charde Houston, who also spent time with Phoenix later on. West 2 consisted of Swin Cash, Nicole Powell and Nicky Anosike.
Pondexter's team came out victorious, and they finished with a time of 34.8 seconds. East 1 was second, as they finished with a time of 35.4. West 2 finished with a time of 43.0 and East 2 was disqualified.
Pondexter was not the only Mercury player involved in an event, as Diana Taurasi was a part of the Three-Point Shootout. She competed against Katie Douglas, Shameka Christon, Katie Smith, Sue Bird and Becky Hammon.
Taurasi finished with nine points in the first round, and she did not advance. Douglas also had nine and Christon had 10. None of them moved on to the next round, as Hammon had 14, Smith had 12 and Bird had 11. Then, in the next round, Hammon won it all as she finished with 16 points, and Bird and Smith both had 12.
Mercury guards play in All-Star Game
It was a fun time for the Mercury players, and both Pondexter and Taurasi played in that year's All-Star Game as well. That was Pondexter's third time making it, and it was Taurasi's fourth.
The Mercury guards were a force, and later that season, they led their team to a second championship. The 2009 season was a great year for Phoenix, and in what would be Pondexter's final season with the Mercury, she went out on a good note.
