Mercury Guards Play Well, Finish Second In Award Races
The Phoenix Mercury found a new coach in 2006, as they hired Paul Westhead. He had championship experience, as he led the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship in 1980.
Westhead led the Mercury to their first championship, and it happened in his second season. In his first season, Phoenix missed the playoffs, but Westhead's team finished two games over .500.
The Mercury were getting closer to the playoffs, and they had a new star who played a role in their success. Phoenix drafted Cappie Pondexter, and she was a star at Rutgers. She averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals in her college years.
Pondexter had an excellent rookie season, and she averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals.
Mercury star nearly wins MVP
With the way the Mercury played, it was no surprise that they were a part of award races. For starters, a Mercury star was a part of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race.
Diana Taurasi finished second, and she earned 211 points. Lisa Leslie won the award, and she received 40 first-place votes. She had 508 points, and the most someone could have was 550. Taurasi nearly won her first MVP, but it would happen a few years later. Still, the 2006 season was a good year for her.
Taurasi averaged a career-high 25.3 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She won MVP in 2009, and she averaged 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals that year.
Pondexter was a part of a race, as she finished second in the Rookie of the Year race. She had 20 points in that race, and the maximum amount was 56. Seimone Augustus was the winner, and she received 34 points.
The Mercury had a player in the Sportsmanship Award race, as Kelly Miller received a point. She was tied with Leslie and Tamika Williams. That was Miller's first season with the Mercury, and she had her best season. She averaged a career-high 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a steal.
Phoenix had a good year, and soon enough, the franchise would have its first championship. The Mercury were on the right track, and players like Taurasi and Pondexter were leading the way.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2006 season and players involved in award races when you click right here!