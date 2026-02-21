Why The Mercury's Facilitating Helped Them Recover
The Phoenix Mercury's 2000 season was special, as it was the first time they reached 20 wins. It was also a comeback season for them, as they missed the playoffs the previous year.
Phoenix was one of the best teams in its conference, and the Mercury had their third playoff appearance in four years. Cheryl Miller was the team's coach, and she helped them succeed early on. The 2000 season will be her final year, and she resigned after that.
Mercury All-Star leads team in special category
The Mercury played well that year, and their passing was one of their keys to success. Everyone chipped in that season, and the team's leader was Brandy Reed. Reed had 86 assists that season, and her season high was eight. She did it against the Detroit Shock, and she nearly had a triple-double in that game. The Mercury forward had 22 points and 10 rebounds to go along with her assists.
Outside of Reed, Phoenix had three more players who scored in double figures. Michelle Brogan had 17 points, and she also had five rebounds, four steals and an assist. Tonya Edwards had 15 points, and Lisa Harrison had 12.
Michelle Cleary was second in assists that year, and she had 77. Cleary's season high was 12, and she did it against the Utah Starzz. That was also her career high, as her WNBA career consisted of two seasons with the Mercury.
Cleary had a big game as a playmaker, and she dished the ball to teammates like Reed. Reed had 31 points in that game, and Phoenix had three more players who scored in double figures. Jennifer Gillom had 16 points, Edwards had 14 points and Bridget Pettis had 10.
After Cleary, Edwards was the next-best facilitator. She had 58 assists that year, and her best game was against the Shock. That was the same game Reed had her high. Edwards had five assists in that game, and she helped the Mercury get a big win.
Brogan and Pettis were fourth and fifth in assists that season, and they had 49 and 46, respectively. The Australian forward had her season high against the Orlando Miracle. She had four assists in that game, and she tied her career high.
Pettis had her season high against the Minnesota Lynx, and she had five. The Mercury had 465 assists that season, and their performance in that area helped them make the playoffs.
