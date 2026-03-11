Phoenix Has Tremendous 2021 Season
The 2021 season was a big year for the Phoenix Mercury, and they finished the season with a record of 19-13. They were 9-10 before the Olympic break, and once the season resumed, they caught fire.
Phoenix went on a 10-game winning streak, and it started with a 92-81 win over the Atlanta Dream. The Mercury hosted the Dream, and Skylar Diggins was the team's leading scorer. She had 19 points, and her team had four more players who scored in double digits.
Diana Taurasi had 18 points, Sophie Cunningham had 17 points, Brittney Griner had 14 and Brianna Turner had 10. On the other side, Courtney Williams had a big game, as she had 30 points. Williams has ties to the Mercury, as she was drafted by them back in 2016. She played six games with them before she was traded to the Connecticut Sun.
After that win, the Mercury were on a roll, and they picked up wins over teams such as the Indiana Fever, the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty.
The Sun snapped that streak, and the Mercury lost their last two games of the season after that. Then, the Mercury started their playoff journey, and they went on an excellent run.
Phoenix faced New York in the first round, and Diggins and her teammates picked up a close win. They beat the Liberty 83-82, and she led the way with 22 points. Then, Griner was the leader in the second game, and she had 23 points. The Mercury beat the Seattle Storm in overtime, and they advanced to the next round.
Mercury continue their journey
Unlike the single-elimination games against New York and Seattle, the matchup against the Las Vegas Aces was a best-of-five series. The Mercury won, and they reached the WNBA Finals for the fifth time. They lost to the Chicago Sky, and that franchise won its first championship.
The Mercury had an excellent season, and their NBA counterparts did as well. The Phoenix Suns finished their season with a record of 64-18, and they were first in the Western Conference. They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round, but they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second. They reached the NBA Finals the previous season, but this time they came up short. Still, they added a playoff appearance to their legacy.
Phoenix's teams were in a good space, and both showed that they were capable of contending.
