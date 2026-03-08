Phoenix Mercury On SI

Taurasi Leads UConn, Gets Drafted By Mercury

Diana Taurasi was one of UConn's top players, and she ended her time with the team on a high note. Then, she joined the Phoenix Mercury, and the rest was history.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) waits to be introduced on Sept. 19, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) waits to be introduced on Sept. 19, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diana Taurasi was the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and she went to the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury needed a player like her, as they finished the 2003 season with a record of 8-26. They found a star in Taurasi, and adding Penny Taylor a few months before that put them in a position to improve.

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury former player Diana Taurasi (left) with wife Penny Taylor court side of the Phoenix Suns game against the Denver Nuggets at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taurasi was a college star, and she won three championships during that time. She attended UConn, and while the team did not win in her first season, things changed in her next few seasons. She helped the team win, and her last two titles were even more significant as she did it without players like Sue Bird and Swin Cash.

Sue Bird jumps into the arms of Diana Taurasi while Tamika Williams embraces the pair as UConn captures the 2002 national championship, the first of three consecutive titles the Huskies captured. / JACK GRUBER / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taurasi ends college career on a high note

In her final college season, the Mercury star averaged 16.2 points, 4.9 assists, four rebounds and 1.5 steals. Her best game was a 31-point performance against Florida State, and UConn picked up an 81-53 win.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; ESPN broadcasters (from left) Sue Bird, Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Ryan Ruocco, Chiney Ogwumike, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe and Diana Taurasi pose prior to a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UConn had a strong season, and when it came to the big tournament, Taurasi and her teammates started their journey with a game against Pennsylvania. The All-Star guard finished the game with 18 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

UConn won by 36 in that game, and the team's championship chase continued. Taurasi helped set the tone, and she kept that momentum going in the next game.

The next game was a matchup against Auburn, and Taurasi had 17 points in UConn's 79-53 win. She also had seven assists and three rebounds.

Phoenix's star had an even better game after that, as she had 21 points in her team's 63-55 win over UC Santa Barbara. On top of her points, she had five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

In the next round, UConn faced Penn State, and Taurasi had her best game. She had 27 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal. The championship was getting closer, and after beating Penn State, UConn faced Minnesota.

Taurasi and her teammates played well in that game, and she finished that outing on a good note. She had 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocks. UConn beat Minnesota 67-58, and then, it was time for the big game. The final game was a matchup against Tennessee, and UConn won by nine. The star guard played well once again, as she had 17 points, three rebounds and two assists.

The prestigious program had another championship, and Taurasi led the way. Then, once that was finished, the star geared up for an even bigger journey. Taurasi was a college star, and her wins were a glimpse of what would happen later in her career.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.