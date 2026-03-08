Taurasi Leads UConn, Gets Drafted By Mercury
Diana Taurasi was the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and she went to the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury needed a player like her, as they finished the 2003 season with a record of 8-26. They found a star in Taurasi, and adding Penny Taylor a few months before that put them in a position to improve.
Taurasi was a college star, and she won three championships during that time. She attended UConn, and while the team did not win in her first season, things changed in her next few seasons. She helped the team win, and her last two titles were even more significant as she did it without players like Sue Bird and Swin Cash.
Taurasi ends college career on a high note
In her final college season, the Mercury star averaged 16.2 points, 4.9 assists, four rebounds and 1.5 steals. Her best game was a 31-point performance against Florida State, and UConn picked up an 81-53 win.
UConn had a strong season, and when it came to the big tournament, Taurasi and her teammates started their journey with a game against Pennsylvania. The All-Star guard finished the game with 18 points, nine assists and five rebounds.
UConn won by 36 in that game, and the team's championship chase continued. Taurasi helped set the tone, and she kept that momentum going in the next game.
The next game was a matchup against Auburn, and Taurasi had 17 points in UConn's 79-53 win. She also had seven assists and three rebounds.
Phoenix's star had an even better game after that, as she had 21 points in her team's 63-55 win over UC Santa Barbara. On top of her points, she had five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
In the next round, UConn faced Penn State, and Taurasi had her best game. She had 27 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal. The championship was getting closer, and after beating Penn State, UConn faced Minnesota.
Taurasi and her teammates played well in that game, and she finished that outing on a good note. She had 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocks. UConn beat Minnesota 67-58, and then, it was time for the big game. The final game was a matchup against Tennessee, and UConn won by nine. The star guard played well once again, as she had 17 points, three rebounds and two assists.
The prestigious program had another championship, and Taurasi led the way. Then, once that was finished, the star geared up for an even bigger journey. Taurasi was a college star, and her wins were a glimpse of what would happen later in her career.
