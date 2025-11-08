How The Mercury's Hot Start Led To A Successful Season
The Phoenix Mercury had a sensational season, as they fought through the regular season and went on a deep playoff run to reach the WNBA Finals. This year was not perfect, as the Mercury encountered injuries at different points of the season, but they overcame those obstacles and ended up competing for a championship.
The Mercury were doing well after the All-Star festivities, as they were 12-10 in games after that period. Phoenix started off with a loss at that time, as the Atlanta Dream picked up a road win. The Dream beat them 90-79 in that game.
Phoenix's first game after the All-Star Break was a significant one, as it was the first time Brittney Griner returned to her old stomping grounds. Griner signed a deal with the Dream during the offseason, and before that, she was with the Mercury from 2013 to 2024. She helped them win a championship at that time, as she was a member of the legendary 2014 team.
Another reason that game was signficant, was because it was the return of Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper and Lexi Held. The Mercury had two of their stars and a rookie, and while that game did not go in their favor, it was great to see these players in action.
The Mercury continued their season, and in the end, they finished 27-17.
Mercury start the season on a good note
When it comes to their games before All-Star, the Mercury were 15-7 during that time. They started the season with a big win over the Seattle Storm, as they beat them 81-59. Then, they won their next game, as they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-86, and after that, they lost their next game. The Storm got revenge against them, as they beat the Mercury 77-70.
The Mercury won their next two games, as they beat the Washington Mystics 68-62 and the Chicago Sky 94-89. Then, they ran into the Minnesota Lynx, who beat them 74-71. After that, the Commissioner's Cup started, and Phoenix went back and forth in that period. They beat the Sparks, but they lost to the Lynx again after that. The Mercury beat the Golden State Valkyries, then they lost to the Storm.
Eventually, those games were over, and the Mercury continued their season like normal. Overall, the Mercury were doing well before All-Star festivities, even though they lost to the Lynx right before the break. Still, it was a good time for Phoenix, and it led to success in the second half of the season.
