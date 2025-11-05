Mercury Run Into Past Players In Playoff Run
The Phoenix Mercury had an impressive season, and after finishing the regular season with a record of 27-17, they went on a lengthy playoff run.
In that time, the Mercury faced the New York Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces. All three of these teams have won championships in the past, and like the Mercury, they were contenders this season. The Liberty won it all in 2024, the Lynx have won four championships and going into this year's postseason, the Aces had two championships.
Familiar faces, new places
All of the Mercury's opponents had great rosters, and in some cases, there were players with ties to the Mercury. When it comes to the Liberty, Natasha Cloud was one of their best players. She averaged 10.1 points this season, and in 2024, she played for Phoenix.
In her year with the Mercury, Cloud averaged 11.5 points, 6.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals. She had a nice season, and she was a member of the All-Defensive Second Team that year. During the offseason, she was involved in a trade that sent her to the Connecticut Sun. Then, she was traded once again, and she ended up with New York.
Isabelle Harrison is another Liberty player, and she was drafted by the Mercury back in 2015. She missed that season, and she played with Phoenix in 2016. Then she played for other teams before being with the Liberty.
Stephanie Talbot plays for the Liberty, and she was with the Mercury in 2017 and 2018.
Then, after beating New York 2-1, Phoenix faced Minnesota. There were two familiar faces in the series, as Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith are on Minnesota's roster. Williams was drafted by the Mercury back in 2016, and she had a brief stint with them before she was traded to the Sun.
Smith was drafted by Phoenix in 2019, and she played with them for three seasons. After playing for the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, she joined the Lynx.
As far as the Aces roster, Megan Gustafson played for Phoenix for a few seasons. So, no matter who the Mercury faced, they saw some familiar faces.
Phoenix is a legendary team, and with them being around for so long, it is no surprise that they have played against some of their former players.
