How Mercury's Akoa Makani Made Playoffs History
Monique Akoa Makani was one of the Phoenix Mercury's rookies this season, and she had a successful season. She was one of the team's starters, and she did well alongside Phoenix's trio of Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. She also adapted to adjustments, as there were times players were out and someone else had to step in. For example, when Copper missed time, Sami Whitcomb was placed in the starting lineup.
Akoa Makani averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds. She played 41 games during the regular season, and she started in 40 of them. The young guard proved that she can be one of the team's valuable contributors, and she can do so for years to come.
Akoa Makani comes to play in the postseason
The rookie guard got her first glimpse of the playoffs this year, as the Mercury went on an impressive run. They took down to championship-winning teams, and they faced a team that won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. The Mercury took on the Las Vegas Aces, and while that series did not go in their favor, Akoa Makani did her part and had solid performances.
Phoenix's starter had a decent postseason, and in that time, she added her name to a franchise list. Akoa Makani is now on the postseason 3-point percentage list.
Sophie Cunningham is first, as she shot 50 percent from deep during her time with the team. Tangela Smith is second on the list, as she shot 47.7 percent. Then, Kia Nurse, Kelly Mazzante and Jennifer Gillom make up the rest of the top five.
Nurse shot 45.5 percent, Mazzante shot 41.9 percent and Gillom shot 41.7 percent. Leilani Mitchell is after those three, then Penny Taylor is next, Diana Taurasi is after her and Temeka Johnson and Akoa Makani are tied.
Both guards shot 33.3 percent in the playoffs, and during the postseason, Akoa Makani made 10 3-pointers. During the regular season, she made 49, and that put her behind Taurasi in 3-pointers made by a rookie. Akoa Makani knocked down her share of shots, and she also did well as far as facilitating and defending.
The Mercury rookie is on the rise, and come next season, she may remain one of the team's reliable players. She is off to a good start, and it is only up from here for the young guard. She is on a franchise list, and next year, she may climb or find herself on another.
Please follow us on X to read more about the career of Monique Akoa Makani when you click right here!