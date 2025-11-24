Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Akoa Makani Made Playoffs History

Monique Akoa Makani had a solid rookie season, and she added her name to one of the Phoenix Mercury's franchise lists.

Davion Moore

Jul 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) dribbles as Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) defends during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jul 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) dribbles as Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) defends during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Monique Akoa Makani was one of the Phoenix Mercury's rookies this season, and she had a successful season. She was one of the team's starters, and she did well alongside Phoenix's trio of Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. She also adapted to adjustments, as there were times players were out and someone else had to step in. For example, when Copper missed time, Sami Whitcomb was placed in the starting lineup.

Akoa Makani averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds. She played 41 games during the regular season, and she started in 40 of them. The young guard proved that she can be one of the team's valuable contributors, and she can do so for years to come.

Monique Akoa Makan
Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) dribbles against the New York Liberty during the second half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Akoa Makani comes to play in the postseason

The rookie guard got her first glimpse of the playoffs this year, as the Mercury went on an impressive run. They took down to championship-winning teams, and they faced a team that won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. The Mercury took on the Las Vegas Aces, and while that series did not go in their favor, Akoa Makani did her part and had solid performances.

Phoenix's starter had a decent postseason, and in that time, she added her name to a franchise list. Akoa Makani is now on the postseason 3-point percentage list.

Monique Akoa Makan
Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) and Golden State Valkyries guard Carla Leite (0) talk after their game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham is first, as she shot 50 percent from deep during her time with the team. Tangela Smith is second on the list, as she shot 47.7 percent. Then, Kia Nurse, Kelly Mazzante and Jennifer Gillom make up the rest of the top five.

Nurse shot 45.5 percent, Mazzante shot 41.9 percent and Gillom shot 41.7 percent. Leilani Mitchell is after those three, then Penny Taylor is next, Diana Taurasi is after her and Temeka Johnson and Akoa Makani are tied.

Both guards shot 33.3 percent in the playoffs, and during the postseason, Akoa Makani made 10 3-pointers. During the regular season, she made 49, and that put her behind Taurasi in 3-pointers made by a rookie. Akoa Makani knocked down her share of shots, and she also did well as far as facilitating and defending.

Monique Akoa Makan
Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) shoots against the Las Vegas Aces during the second half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Mercury rookie is on the rise, and come next season, she may remain one of the team's reliable players. She is off to a good start, and it is only up from here for the young guard. She is on a franchise list, and next year, she may climb or find herself on another.

