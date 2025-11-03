Why Mercury's Akoa Makani Will Continue To Flourish
Monique Akoa Makani was one of the Phoenix Mercury's rookies, and she had a solid season. She averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds. She was one of the Mercury's starters, and she did well in the role. She played alongside the Mercury's stars, and she complemented them. The stars played their normal games, and Akoa Makani contributed in her own way.
The rookie had some great games during the season, and her best was against the New York Liberty. She had 21 points, six assists and a rebound in Phoenix's 89-81 win over New York. She also had some solid games in the playoffs, as she had 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals in the first game of the WNBA Finals.
It was a good year for the Mercury rookie, and when it comes to her totals, she is just scratching the surface.
When it comes to points, Akoa Makani scored a total of 315. She had multiple games where she scored in double figures, and that helped her add to her total. Akoa Makani did a great job facilitating during the regular season, and she had a total of 111 assists.
Akoa Makani does it all
Akoa Makani contributed when it came to grabbing boards, and she had a total of 91. She had 66 rebounds of the defensive end, and she had 25 offensive rebounds. The rookie had her share of steals, and she had a total of 32. Then, despite being a guard, Akoa Makani managed to get a few blocks. She had three in the season, and she had them against the Seattle Storm, the Liberty and the Indiana Fever.
Phoenix's rookie also knocked down some 3-point shots, as she made 49. That number led to her shooting 39.8 percent from deep. So, she shot well from beyond the arc, and she was also one of the Mercury's reliable free-throw shooters.
The Mercury signed Akoa Makani to a training camp deal before the season, and it is safe to say they knew what they were doing. She had a tough task ahead of her, but she adjusted and did a nice job as a starter. Akoa Makani can be a key player for the Mercury, and with a year under her belt, she will continue to blossom.
