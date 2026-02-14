How The Mercury Are Tied To NBA All-Star Weekend
The NBA's All-Star Weekend is underway, and like the WNBA's festivities, it is a fun time for fans and players alike.
The NBA's weekend will include the Shooting Stars event, and it will be the first time the league had this event since 2015. This year's event will feature players like Scottie Barnes and Chet Holmgren, and these young stars will be on a team with retired NBA players.
In the past, this event featured a current NBA star, a retired NBA player and player from the WNBA. This event was introduced in 2004, and Los Angeles won. That team consisted of Derek Fisher, Lisa Leslie and Magic Johnson.
Taurasi and Phoenix take over All-Star
After that, the NBA kept the event going, and the Phoenix Mercury were represented. Diana Taurasi was a part of the Phoenix team, and she was joined by Shawn Marion and Dan Majerle. Taurasi and her teammates won that event, and they did it in 28 seconds. They faced Denver, Detroit and Los Angeles, and those teams featured players like Becky Hammon and Swin Cash.
Phoenix was involved the following year, as Marion and Majerle returned. Taurasi did not participate, but Kelly Miller was the one who represented the Mercury. Phoenix did not win that year, as San Antonio took it. That team featured Tony Parker, Kendra Wecker and Steve Kerr.
The Phoenix team was not involved in 2007's event, but there were two players who joined the Mercury later on. Candice Dupree represented Chicago, and she was teammates with Ben Gordon and Scottie Pippen. Dupree would join the Mercury before the 2010 season, and she helped them win a championship a few years later.
Los Angeles was represented by Smush Parker, Temeka Johnson and Michael Cooper. Johnson played for the Mercury a year later, and she helped them win a championship.
Phoenix was involved in 2008's event, as Cappie Pondexter teamed up with Amar'e Stoudemire and Eddie Johnson. Pondexter and her teammates did not win, as San Antonio picked up another win. The All-Star guard participated in the event later on, but she played for the New York Liberty
The following year, Phoenix participated, and Tangela Smith was involved. She joined Leandro Barbosa and Majerle, and while this was a good squad, they did not get the win.
Phoenix was well-represented over the years, and other players with Mercury ties participated as well. Those players include Lindsey Harding, Marie Ferdinand-Harris and Skylar Diggins.
The Shooting Stars is back, and at some point, the WNBA may be involved once again.
