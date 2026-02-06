Why Mercury's Pondexter Helped Them Win A Title
Cappie Pondexter was the second pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft, and she was selected by the Phoenix Mercury. She was a star in her college days, and she started her WNBA career on a high note.
In her rookie season, Pondexter averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals. She finished second in the Rookie of the Year race, as she received 20 points. Seimone Augustus won the award, and she received 34 points.
While Pondexter did not win Rookie of the Year, she was still recognized by the league. She was a member of the All-Rookie Team, and she was joined by Augustus, Candice Dupree, Sophia Young and Monique Currie.
Pondexter keeps going, shines in second season
Phoenix's new addition had some impressive outings in her first year, and her second season was just as impressive. She made the playoffs in her second year, and she averaged 17.2 points, four assists and 3.6 rebounds.
Pondexter's best performance during that period was a 31-point game against the Seattle Storm. She was the team's leading scorer, and the Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures.
Diana Taurasi had a solid performance, and she finished the game with 14 points, four assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block. Penny Taylor played well, and she had 10 points, four assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block. The Mercury lost that game, as the Storm beat them 100-87.
The Mercury finished the 2007 season with a record of 23-11. That record led to them making the playoffs, and they were first in the Western Conference. They had a strong playoff run, and in the end, they won their first championship.
Pondexter played a big role in the team's win, and during that run, she averaged 23.9 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in the postseason.
Phoenix's guard had some strong performances during that playoff run, and her best game was against the San Antonio Silver Stars. She had a double-double, as she finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds. She also had eight assists, a steal and a block. The Mercury were excellent in that game, and outside of Pondexter, they had three players who scored in double figures. Phoenix won that game, and that victory led to Pondexter and her teammates reaching the WNBA Finals.
The seven-time All-Star had a great run, and she solidified her place in Mercury history.
