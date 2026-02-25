How The Mercury Battled Conference Rivals In 2020
The Phoenix Mercury were one of the WNBA's best teams in the 2020 season, and they did it under unique circumstances. The 2020 season took place in an isolation zone, and the season was shortened to 22 games.
Phoenix finished that period with a record of 13-9, and it all started with a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sparks beat them 99-76, and Diana Taurasi was the leading scorer with 16 points. Then, Skylar Diggins had 14 points and Bria Hartley had 11.
The Mercury lost to a conference rival early on, but they kept their composure and picked up some wins in the process.
There were some competitive series that year, and when it came to Phoenix's season series against the Dallas Wings, that matchup ended in a tie. The Mercury beat the Wings 91-79 in the first game, and Skylar Diggins had 26 points, seven assists, five rebounds and a steal.
Brittney Griner had a nice game, as she had 22 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Then, Brianna Turner had 13 points and Nia Coffey had 10 off the bench.
Phoenix had the lead in that series, but Dallas picked up a win in the next one. The Wings beat the Mercury 95-89 in a game in which Griner had 29 points. Then, Diggins had 20 points, and Taurasi had 14.
Phoenix battles conference rivals
One of the Mercury's other series ended in a tie, as the Minnesota Lynx won the first game, and Phoenix won the second.
Minnesota beat Phoenix 90-80 in that first meeting, and Hartley was the Mercury's star. She had 24 points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal. The Mercury had three more players who scored in double digits, as Diggins had 21 points, Taurasi had 14 points and Alanna Smith had 13.
When it came to the second game, the Mercury beat the Lynx 83-79. Diggins had 25 points, Taurasi had 23 and Turner had 10.
The Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces in their season series, and they won both games. They beat the Aces 102-95 in the first meeting and 92-85 in the second. Diggins was the leading scorer in the first game, and Taurasi led the way in the second.
Overall, the Mercury went 1-2-2 in their season series against West teams. This was not a bad performance, and in what was a challenging season for the WNBA, Phoenix held its own against conference rivals.
