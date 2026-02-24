Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Mercury's Gillom Helped Team USA Win

Jennifer Gillom was one of Phoenix's first players, and after her playing days, she added more accolades to her resume.

Davion Moore

Jul 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; The shoes worn by Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) are seen during the first half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

Jennifer Gillom has a special place in Phoenix Mercury history, as she helped them succeed in their early years.

Gillom was one of the players the Mercury had in their inaugural season, and she had an impressive season. She averaged 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals that year, and she helped the team make the playoffs.

Phoenix took on the New York Liberty, and New York won that matchup. Still, it was a great year for Gillom and the Mercury.

The Mercury star continued to shine, and in her second season, she averaged a career-high 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists. She finished second in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, and she earned eight points.

Gillom takes team far

June 4, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Sparks head coach Jennifer Gillom reacts alongside the bench during the second half in at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 90-89. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Gillom's season took the Mercury to the next level, and they reached the WNBA Finals for the first time in history. They beat the Cleveland Rockers in their first matchup, and they beat them 2-1. Then, they faced the Houston Comets, and Houston won its second championship. Regardless, Gillom and her team made history.

The Mercury star continued to make an impact, and she added accolades to her resume. For example, she became an All-Star, and her teammate Michele Timms joined her. They were a part of the WNBA's first All-Star game, and other Mercury players have followed in their footsteps.

Once her playing days were over, Gillom moved into coaching. She was an assistant for the Minnesota Lynx, and that led to her getting a head coaching job. She coached the Lynx, and later on, she coached the Los Angeles Sparks.

During her time as a WNBA coach, she had a chance to do something special. She was an assistant coach for Team USA, and she did it twice. She was a part of the 2010 FIBA Women's World Cup staff, and that team took home gold.

Jennifer Gillom
July 27, 2012; London, United Kingdom; USA women's assistant coach Jennifer Gillom poses with First Lady Michelle Obama and player Tina Charles following her address to the members of the USA Olympic team during an informal breakfast in honor of the Olympians at the SportsDock training facility on the campus of the University of East London. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The 2010 team featured players like Candice Dupree, Diana Taurasi and others. It was a talented team, and they went undefeated during that run.

A few years later, Gillom was a part of the 2012 Olympic staff, and that team won gold. That roster included players like Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Tina Charles and Candace Parker. Taurasi was also involved, and she averaged 12.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Gillom has done great things over the years, and even after her playing career, she helped Team USA win.

