Why Mercury's Gillom Helped Team USA Win
Jennifer Gillom has a special place in Phoenix Mercury history, as she helped them succeed in their early years.
Gillom was one of the players the Mercury had in their inaugural season, and she had an impressive season. She averaged 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals that year, and she helped the team make the playoffs.
Phoenix took on the New York Liberty, and New York won that matchup. Still, it was a great year for Gillom and the Mercury.
The Mercury star continued to shine, and in her second season, she averaged a career-high 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists. She finished second in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, and she earned eight points.
Gillom takes team far
Gillom's season took the Mercury to the next level, and they reached the WNBA Finals for the first time in history. They beat the Cleveland Rockers in their first matchup, and they beat them 2-1. Then, they faced the Houston Comets, and Houston won its second championship. Regardless, Gillom and her team made history.
The Mercury star continued to make an impact, and she added accolades to her resume. For example, she became an All-Star, and her teammate Michele Timms joined her. They were a part of the WNBA's first All-Star game, and other Mercury players have followed in their footsteps.
Once her playing days were over, Gillom moved into coaching. She was an assistant for the Minnesota Lynx, and that led to her getting a head coaching job. She coached the Lynx, and later on, she coached the Los Angeles Sparks.
During her time as a WNBA coach, she had a chance to do something special. She was an assistant coach for Team USA, and she did it twice. She was a part of the 2010 FIBA Women's World Cup staff, and that team took home gold.
The 2010 team featured players like Candice Dupree, Diana Taurasi and others. It was a talented team, and they went undefeated during that run.
A few years later, Gillom was a part of the 2012 Olympic staff, and that team won gold. That roster included players like Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Tina Charles and Candace Parker. Taurasi was also involved, and she averaged 12.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Gillom has done great things over the years, and even after her playing career, she helped Team USA win.
Please follow us on X to read more about Jennifer Gillom and what she accomplished as a coach when you click right here!