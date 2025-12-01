How Mercury's Bonner Started Her Legacy
DeWanna Bonner was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2009. The Mercury made history two seasons before that, as they won their first championship. Their draft picks of the past helped make that happen. Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter played a big role in the team's success, and they were drafted in 2004 and 2006, respectively.
The addition of Bonner helped them bounce back from missing the playoffs in 2008, and they went on to win a second championship. Their rookie helped them achieve that, as she averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Bonner won Sixth Woman of the Year that season, as she played 34 games and did not start in any of them. She went on to win two more Sixth Woman of the Year awards, and she did it consecutively.
When it came to voting for the award, Bonner won 20 points. The maximum amount was 38. Angel McCoughtry earned 10 points, and Shavonte Zellous had four. Then, multiple players had a point.
Bonner also received points in another award race, as she was second in the Rookie of the Year race.
McCoughtry won the award, and she won 30 of the 41 possible points. Bonner earned nine points and Zellous earned two. These three rookies had good years, and they went on to have successful careers.
Bonner continues to shine
Phoenix's pick is still going strong, and she returned to the team this year after being away from them since the 2020 season. The Mercury traded her right before that season, and she played for the Connecticut Sun for multiple years before joining the Indiana Fever. Bonner has accomplished great things, and she continues to climb various lists.
McCoughtry was the first pick of that year's draft, and she was a five-time All-Star. She also made the All-WNBA First Team twice, and she was a two-time Peak Performer. Zellous had a nice career, and she won a championship in 2012. She was also named an All-Star in 2013, and she won Most Improved Player the same year.
Things were just getting started for Bonner. She did not win Rookie of the Year, but she still received a special award. Then, she won a championship right away, which is something not everyone can say. The Mercury veteran was destined for great things, and she continues to add to that legacy.
