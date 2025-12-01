Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Bonner Started Her Legacy

DeWanna Bonner was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2009, and on top of winning Sixth Woman of the Year, she was in the running for another award.

Davion Moore

Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) against the Chicago Sky at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) against the Chicago Sky at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DeWanna Bonner was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2009. The Mercury made history two seasons before that, as they won their first championship. Their draft picks of the past helped make that happen. Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter played a big role in the team's success, and they were drafted in 2004 and 2006, respectively.

The addition of Bonner helped them bounce back from missing the playoffs in 2008, and they went on to win a second championship. Their rookie helped them achieve that, as she averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.

DeWanna Bonne
Phoenix Mercury players gather around teammate DeWanna Bonner as she is announced as the third all-time scorer in the WNBA before they play the Los Angeles Sparks at PHX Arena in Phoenix, on Sept. 9, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bonner won Sixth Woman of the Year that season, as she played 34 games and did not start in any of them. She went on to win two more Sixth Woman of the Year awards, and she did it consecutively.

When it came to voting for the award, Bonner won 20 points. The maximum amount was 38. Angel McCoughtry earned 10 points, and Shavonte Zellous had four. Then, multiple players had a point.

Bonner also received points in another award race, as she was second in the Rookie of the Year race.

DeWanna Bonne
Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) celebrates her 3-point shot against the Minnesota Lynx during their WNBA semifinal playoff game at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCoughtry won the award, and she won 30 of the 41 possible points. Bonner earned nine points and Zellous earned two. These three rookies had good years, and they went on to have successful careers.

Bonner continues to shine

Phoenix's pick is still going strong, and she returned to the team this year after being away from them since the 2020 season. The Mercury traded her right before that season, and she played for the Connecticut Sun for multiple years before joining the Indiana Fever. Bonner has accomplished great things, and she continues to climb various lists.

McCoughtry was the first pick of that year's draft, and she was a five-time All-Star. She also made the All-WNBA First Team twice, and she was a two-time Peak Performer. Zellous had a nice career, and she won a championship in 2012. She was also named an All-Star in 2013, and she won Most Improved Player the same year.

DeWanna Bonne
Sep 29, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) handles the ball against the Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore (23) in the first half at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Things were just getting started for Bonner. She did not win Rookie of the Year, but she still received a special award. Then, she won a championship right away, which is something not everyone can say. The Mercury veteran was destined for great things, and she continues to add to that legacy.

Please follow us on X to read more about DeWanna Bonner and all of her accolades when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.