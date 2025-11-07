How DeWanna Bonner Joined The Mercury, Made An Instant Impact
DeWanna Bonner was a late addition, but she returned to where it all started. She returned to the Phoenix Mercury, which is the team that drafted her back in 2009. This opportunity came about after Bonner's time with the Indiana Fever did not work out, and it was revealed that she would not be returning to the team.
Indiana waived her, which opened the door for a reunion. Bonner played nine games with the Fever, and when she joined the Mercury, she played 24.
Once she joined the team, Bonner started contributing right away. The Mercury were already having a nice season, but they were also navigating things such as injuries.
Bonner came in and helped the Mercury beat one of their toughest foes in her first game, as they beat the Minnesota Lynx for the first time. They beat the Lynx 79-71, which made the season series between these two teams 2-1. Minnesota won the first two games, and Phoenix at least avoided a sweep with a win in the third meeting. Then, Minnesota won the final game to win the series 3-1.
Bonner gets going, has a double-double
In Phoenix's win, Bonner had seven points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. Then, she had an even better performance in her second game, as she had a double-double. The Mercury veteran had 22 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal in Phoenix's close win over the Golden State Valkyries.
A few days later, the Mercury met the Lynx once again, and Bonner had 11 points, two assists, a rebound and a steal in the loss. She also had an 18-point game against the Atlanta Dream.
After that, Bonner did not have a game with 10 or more points for the last games of the month. She had nine points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal against the New York Liberty. She had six rebounds, two points and a block against the Washington Mystics and four points and a rebound against the Fever.
In her first month with the Mercury, Bonner averaged 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. She gave the Mercury's bench a boost, and she continued to help them throughout the season. The veteran also contributed during the postseason and had two double-doubles in their last games.
Bonner is a talented, championship-winning player, and next year, she may win her third.
