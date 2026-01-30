How Mercury's Bonner Won Another Award
The 2010 season was a significant year for the Phoenix Mercury. They won the championship the previous year, as they beat the Indiana Fever 3-2 to win it all. They had a chance to repeat, but they did not get it done.
Diana Taurasi played a major role in the team's success in 2009, as she was named Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). She was the second Mercury player to do so, as Cappie Pondexter did it in Phoenix's first win. On top of winning Finals MVP, Taurasi won MVP for her stellar regular season.
The Mercury played well the following season, and their performance led to some of their players being involved in award races.
As far as the 2010 Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, Lauren Jackson was the winner. She earned 323 points, and she had 22 first-place votes. Tamika Catchings finished second, and she had 262 points.
Pondexter was third in the race, but she was playing elsewhere. She was involved in a trade, and she went to the New York Liberty. She averaged a career-high 21.4 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
Taurasi was right behind Pondexter, and she earned 73 points. She averaged 22.6 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She was the league's top scorer that season.
Penny Taylor received some nods, as she received three points. She averaged 15.9 points, five assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
Bonner wins again
DeWanna Bonner won an award, as she won the Sixth Woman of the Year award. She received 16 points, and the most a player could earn was 38. Bonner had a good year, as she averaged 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks.
The Mercury had a player in the Sportsmanship Award race, as Tangela Smith was tied for fourth. She earned three points, and Rebekkah Brunson, Crystal Langhorne and Ticha Penicheiro did as well. Catchings won this award, and she had 10 points.
Phoenix had some talented players, and they were recognized for their efforts. The Mercury finished that season with a record of 15-19, and they beat the San Antonio Silver Stars in their first playoff matchup, but they lost to the Seattle Storm in the next round.
Taurasi and her teammates played well, and in Bonner's case, she took home an award.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2010 season and any of the players involved in award races when you click right here!