How Mercury's Bonner Won Another Award

The Phoenix Mercury were trying to repeat in 2010, and their stars' strong seasons almost made it happen.

Davion Moore

Sep 3, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) is guarded by Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker (3) during the second half at the US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 93-77. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The 2010 season was a significant year for the Phoenix Mercury. They won the championship the previous year, as they beat the Indiana Fever 3-2 to win it all. They had a chance to repeat, but they did not get it done.

Diana Taurasi played a major role in the team's success in 2009, as she was named Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). She was the second Mercury player to do so, as Cappie Pondexter did it in Phoenix's first win. On top of winning Finals MVP, Taurasi won MVP for her stellar regular season.

The Mercury played well the following season, and their performance led to some of their players being involved in award races.

As far as the 2010 Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, Lauren Jackson was the winner. She earned 323 points, and she had 22 first-place votes. Tamika Catchings finished second, and she had 262 points.

Pondexter was third in the race, but she was playing elsewhere. She was involved in a trade, and she went to the New York Liberty. She averaged a career-high 21.4 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

July 20, 2010; Uncasville, CT, USA; New York Liberty guard Cappie Pondexter (23) drives the ball past Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) during the first half at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Taurasi was right behind Pondexter, and she earned 73 points. She averaged 22.6 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She was the league's top scorer that season.

Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) celebrates a play with guard Diana Taurasi (3) against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Penny Taylor received some nods, as she received three points. She averaged 15.9 points, five assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

Bonner wins again

DeWanna Bonner won an award, as she won the Sixth Woman of the Year award. She received 16 points, and the most a player could earn was 38. Bonner had a good year, as she averaged 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks.

Sep 29, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) handles the ball against the Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore (23) in the first half at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Mercury had a player in the Sportsmanship Award race, as Tangela Smith was tied for fourth. She earned three points, and Rebekkah Brunson, Crystal Langhorne and Ticha Penicheiro did as well. Catchings won this award, and she had 10 points.

Phoenix had some talented players, and they were recognized for their efforts. The Mercury finished that season with a record of 15-19, and they beat the San Antonio Silver Stars in their first playoff matchup, but they lost to the Seattle Storm in the next round.

Taurasi and her teammates played well, and in Bonner's case, she took home an award.

