Mercury's Taylor Contributes In Her Final Season
Penny Taylor joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2004, and it all started with a dispersal draft. The Cleveland Rockers folded, and the Mercury selected Taylor with the first pick of that draft.
The All-Star forward had a strong season in 2004, and after that, she remained one of the Mercury's key players. Her best season was 2007, and she averaged 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals. When it came to that year's playoff run, she averaged 19.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.
Taylor had an excellent year, and in the end, she helped her team win its first championship.
After that, the Mercury forward continued to play a role in their success, and she won two more championships as a result. The Mercury won in 2009, and they won in 2014. They beat the Indiana Fever to get their second championship, and they beat the Chicago Sky years later.
Phoenix's champion announced her retirement before the end of the 2016 season, and in that year, she averaged 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals.
The Mercury made the playoffs, and Taylor averaged 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, three assists and 1.6 steals. Phoenix faced Indiana in a single-elimination game, and the Mercury won by 11.
Phoenix's next matchup was against the New York Liberty, and the Mercury beat them 101-94. After that game, the Mercury faced the Minnesota Lynx, and the Lynx swept them. Minnesota aced the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA Finals, and the Sparks won it all.
Taylor takes down the Liberty
During that playoff run, Taylor's best game was a 20-point game against the Liberty. She also had five rebounds and two assists. The veteran played well during that run, and overall, she scored a total of 56 points.
When it comes to the regular season, Taylor scored 312 points, and her best game was against the Lynx.
Taylor accomplished many things in her time with the Mercury, and later on, she had her jersey retired. She joins Jennifer Gillom, Bridget Pettis and Michele Timms. Diana Taurasi will join these players in the near future.
Phoenix's forward is a Mercury legend, and in her last year with the team, she gave it her all.
