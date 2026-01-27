How Mercury's Taurasi Became The "White Mamba"
Diana Taurasi is a Phoenix Mercury legend. She started her career in 2004, and she was the first pick of that year's draft. She was a star in her college years, and that success carried over into her WNBA years.
Taurasi won Rookie of the Year, and she would continue to play at a high level. She helped the team win its first championship, and she led them to two more later on.
Taurasi has exceptional season, leads Mercury to another championship
When the Mercury won their second championship, Taurasi was the Most Valuable Player (MVP). She averaged 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals. She became the first Mercury player to win MVP, and for now, she remains the only player to do so.
Taurasi also won Finals MVP that year, as she helped the Mercury take down the Indiana Fever. She averaged 22.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 blocks during that playoff run. When it came to the Finals, she averaged 20.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Phoenix's star accomplished many things, and she made a name for herself.
Taurasi had a few nicknames during her career, and for starters she was known as "Dee."
She was also known as "DT," and on top of those nicknames, she earned another. Taurasi was given a special nickname, and it came from an NBA legend. Kobe Bryant called her the "White Mamba," and during his career, he was known as the "Black Mamba."
Bryant's nickname stemmed from the "Mamba Mentality," which was a way to describe his tenacity and his journey towards greatness. Taurasi had that same mentality, and she showed that throughout her entire career.
Taurasi's hunger and desire led to various accolades, and that includes when she became the WNBA's all-time leading scorer. She scored 10,646 points in her 20 years, and it will be some time before somebody catches her. Tina Charles is second, and she passed the 8,000 mark during the 2025 season.
Phoenix had a special player in Taurasi, and every time she stepped on the court, she would strive for greatness. The Mercury have accomplished great things over the years, and Taurasi played a big role in their success. Now, she is enjoying retirement, and the Mercury are carrying on the legacy.
