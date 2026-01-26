How The Mercury And The Sky Made The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury played well in 2020, and they finished that period with a record of 13-9. They won some of their season series, but they also had a few that ended in a tie.
That year was a bit different, as the WNBA shortened its season. Teams played their games in an isolation zone, and when it came to each regular-season series, a team had one home game and another was an considered a road game.
For example, Phoenix's series against the Atlanta Dream began with a road game. Then, when these teams met for a second time, the Mercury hosted the Dream.
Phoenix won that series, and when it came to a matchup against another Eastern Conference team, the series ended in a tie.
Mercury begin series with a win
The Mercury took on the Chicago Sky, and that series started with Phoenix's 96-86 win. Phoenix played well in that game, and they had two players who scored 22 points. Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi led the way, and in Griner's case, she had eight rebounds, three assists and a block to go along with her points. Taurasi had six assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Phoenix also had two players who scored 17 points, and Skylar Diggins was one of them. She also had three assists, two rebounds and three steals. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had a nice game off the bench, as she had 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Chicago responded with a win in the second meeting, as the Sky beat the Mercury 89-71. The Mercury had four players who scored in double figures, and Sophie Cunningham and Diggins were the leaders. They both had 15 points, and as far as Cunningham, she had two assists and a steal. Diggins had four rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Bria Hartley had 13 points, two assists, two steals and a rebound of the bench. Walker-Kimbrough had 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
This series ended in a tie, and later on, both teams made the playoffs. The Mercury beat the Washington Mystics in the first round, but they lost to the Minnesota Lynx after that. The Sky lost to the Sun in the first round.
Both the Mercury and the Sky played well, and they had a competitive series.
