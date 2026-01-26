Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury And The Sky Made The Playoffs

The 2020 Phoenix Mercury had some battles with Eastern Conference teams, and some of those series ended in a tie.

Davion Moore

May 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talks to WNBA official Isaac Barnett (16) in the second half against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
May 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talks to WNBA official Isaac Barnett (16) in the second half against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury played well in 2020, and they finished that period with a record of 13-9. They won some of their season series, but they also had a few that ended in a tie.

That year was a bit different, as the WNBA shortened its season. Teams played their games in an isolation zone, and when it came to each regular-season series, a team had one home game and another was an considered a road game.

Aug 3, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates her 10,000th career point during the second half of the game against the Atlanta Dream at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

For example, Phoenix's series against the Atlanta Dream began with a road game. Then, when these teams met for a second time, the Mercury hosted the Dream.

Phoenix won that series, and when it came to a matchup against another Eastern Conference team, the series ended in a tie.

May 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) and center Brittney Griner (42) run up court against the Chicago Sky in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Mercury begin series with a win

The Mercury took on the Chicago Sky, and that series started with Phoenix's 96-86 win. Phoenix played well in that game, and they had two players who scored 22 points. Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi led the way, and in Griner's case, she had eight rebounds, three assists and a block to go along with her points. Taurasi had six assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Phoenix also had two players who scored 17 points, and Skylar Diggins was one of them. She also had three assists, two rebounds and three steals. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had a nice game off the bench, as she had 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Chicago responded with a win in the second meeting, as the Sky beat the Mercury 89-71. The Mercury had four players who scored in double figures, and Sophie Cunningham and Diggins were the leaders. They both had 15 points, and as far as Cunningham, she had two assists and a steal. Diggins had four rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Oct 1, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) shoots as Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) defends during the second quarter in game two of the 2019 WNBA Finals at The Entertainment and Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Bria Hartley had 13 points, two assists, two steals and a rebound of the bench. Walker-Kimbrough had 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

This series ended in a tie, and later on, both teams made the playoffs. The Mercury beat the Washington Mystics in the first round, but they lost to the Minnesota Lynx after that. The Sky lost to the Sun in the first round.

Both the Mercury and the Sky played well, and they had a competitive series.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2020 series against the Sky when you click right here!

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.