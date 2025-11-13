How Mercury's Taurasi Helped Team USA In Her Rookie Year
Diana Taurasi is a legend, and her time with the Phoenix Mercury will be talked about for years to come. She was drafted by the team back in 2004, and it happened after she led UConn to another championship. Then, she had a successful rookie season with the Mercury, and she went on to win Rookie of the Year. She was also a member of the All-WNBA First Team that year.
Taurasi was just getting started in her career, and she was already accomplishing great things. The Mercury guard was also a part of Team USA that year, and she played well during that time.
Phoenix's guard was on a team that featured stars like Sue Bird, Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Tamika Catchings and others. This was a strong team, and after some of these players helped the team win gold in 2000, it was important to keep that momentum going.
Team USA gets going
The team started off on a good note, as they picked up a big win over New Zealand. They beat them 99-47, and Taurasi was one of the players who scored in double figures in that game.
Swin Cash was the team's leading scorer with 19 points. Swoopes had 14 points in that game. Leslie had 13 points, Taurasi had 12 and Tina Thompson had 11. The Mercury guard also had nine assists in that outing.
Team USA faced Czech Republic after that, and they picked up another win. They beat them 81-60, and Leslie was the leading scorer with 15 points. There were other players who scored 10 or more points, and this time around, Taurasi was not one of them. She had four points, four rebounds and an assist.
Leslie and her teammates continued to win, and during those games, Taurasi was trying to establish herself. In their game against China, Taurasi had 19 points, four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. In their matchup with Greece, Phoenix's guard was one of six players who had 10 or more points, and she had 13 points.
Eventually, Team USA faced Australia, and they beat them 74-63 to win gold. Taurasi had eight points, two rebounds and a steal in that game.
Taurasi added another accolade to her resume, and as years passed, she helped the team win more medals.
