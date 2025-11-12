How The Mercury's Legends Have Fueled Them
The 2024 Phoenix Mercury turned things around. Phoenix had a poor season in 2023, and a few moves helped the team improve.
For starters, the Mercury brought in a new coach. They hired Nate Tibbetts, and before coaching them, he was an assistant coach for multiple teams in the NBA.
Later on, the Mercury brought in another star, as they acquired Kahleah Copper. She had a good season with them, and she averaged a career-high 21.1 points.
The Mercury finished the season with a record of 19-21, and they reached the playoffs. Before getting to that point, Phoenix started the season with a game against the Las Vegas Aces.
The Aces beat them 89-80, and Diana Taurasi was the leading scorer with 23 points.
Phoenix's new additions kick off the season
Phoenix had four starters who scored in double figures, and their new addition was one of them. Then, Natasha Cloud and Rebecca Allen both had 14 points. The only starter who did not score 10 or more points was Natasha Mack. Mack had two points, but she was contributing in other areas.
Mack had six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and a steal.
The Mercury had some new additions in Allen, Copper, Cloud and Mack. They had to figure out how to incorporate the new faces, especially once Brittney Griner returned. The lineup of the Mercury's new players and Taurasi experienced some success early on, and they helped them get off to a 3-2 start.
After that, the lineup changed slightly, as Sophie Cunningham filled in for Allen. Allen was out due to concussion protocol. Later on, Griner was back, as she played in Phoenix's 81-80 win against the Minnesota Lynx. That game's starting lineup was Taurasi, Cloud, Griner, Copper and Allen.
That lineup was the Mercury's go-to, and they were successful. They fought their way through the season, and after missing the playoffs in 2023, they were back in the postseason.
The Mercury's first starting lineup was talented, and it gave the new players a chance to get accustomed to the team. They played well and helped the team start things off on a good note. Then, as the season progress, the team's true starting lineup led to great success.
Now, the Mercury are a different team, and they had different lineups during the season. However, their lineup towards the end of the season helped them play their best basketball. Finding the right lineup can be a challenge, and in 2024, their first lineup helped them succeed early on.
