How The Mercury Found An Elite Reserve
The Phoenix Mercury drafted Cappie Pondexter in 2006, and that move paid off, as she helped them win their first championship. A few years before that, the Mercury drafted Diana Taurasi, and she went on to become the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.
These two players helped the Mercury win in 2007, and before that season started, Phoenix did something interesting. The Mercury have drafted some talented players over the years, and while they had the first pick of the 2007 WNBA Draft, they did something out of the ordinary.
Mercury draft Harding, acquire veteran
Phoenix drafted Lindsey Harding with the first pick of that year's draft, but the franchise quickly moved her, and they received a veteran. The Mercury acquired Tangela Smith, and Smith played an important role in their championship win.
Harding started her WNBA career with the Minnesota Lynx, and she averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a steal in her first season. She had a nice career, and in her final season, she joined the Mercury.
After drafting and trading Harding, the Mercury had a first-round pick in 2008. They drafted LaToya Sanders, and in her season with them, she averaged 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.
Sanders was traded to the Lynx the following year, and she spent a season with them before joining the Los Angeles Sparks. Later on, she played for the Washington Mystics, and she won a championship with them.
In 2009, the Mercury found a special player. She was the fifth pick of that year's draft, and she helped them win their second championship. The Mercury brought in DeWanna Bonner, and after her big year at Auburn, she became Phoenix's most reliable reserve.
Bonner averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in her rookie season, and she won Sixth Woman of the Year. She won the award three times in a row, and when she became a starter, she had the best season of her career. Bonner helped the Mercury win another championship in 2014, and fast forward to today, she returned to Phoenix.
After bringing in Bonner, the Mercury did not have first-round picks in the next two drafts. They still added talent, but their next first-round pick was in 2012. They brought in a guard from Ohio State.
Phoenix continued to find some talented players after Pondexter, and one of them became a star.
