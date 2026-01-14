Why Mercury's Pondexter Received Special Honor
Cappie Pondexter joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2006, and when she came to the team, she became one of its stars.
Pondexter averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals. She continued to be a force, and she helped the Mercury win their first championship. She also made history, as she became the first Mercury player to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
The star guard had some great years with the Mercury, and when she was traded to the New York Liberty, she continued to shine. Her first season with the Liberty was her best, and she averaged 21.4 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds. Then, after her seasons with New York, she played for the Chicago Sky, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever before calling it a career.
Before all of that, Pondexter spent her college years at Rutgers. She got off to a hot start, as she averaged 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals in her first season.
Pondexter continued to play at a high level, and in her final year, she averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals.
Pondexter takes over the Big East
The Mercury guard won Big East Player of the Year that season, and that was not the first time she won a prestigious award. She won Big East Freshman of the Year in 2003, as she helped Rutgers finish the season with a record of 21-8.
Overall, Pondexter averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals. She was a great college player, and years later, her school honored her in a special way.
Pondexter had her jersey retired, and she is one of three players who have received the honor. The first player to have her jersey retired was June Olkowski. Sue Wicks had hers retired 10 years later, and during her college years, she averaged 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She is also the school's all-time leading scorer, as she scored 2,655 points.
All three players had excellent years with Rutgers, and they were honored for it. Pondexter was exceptional, and she kept that momentum going in the WNBA. She played at a high level, won championships and became an All-Star in the process.
Rutgers had a star in Pondexter, and she continued to shine in the WNBA.
