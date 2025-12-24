How The Mercury Found A New Star In 2013
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2013 season with a record of 19-15, and it was their first time back in the playoffs after missing them in 2012. The Mercury finished the 2012 season with a record of 7-27, which is their worst record in history.
Phoenix needed help, and the franchise found it in the draft. They received the No. 1 pick, and they drafted Brittney Griner. Griner was a center out of Baylor, and she played with the Mercury from 2013 to 2024.
The Mercury found a star to pair with Diana Taurasi, and they would go on to do great things.
After drafting Griner, the Mercury started the season with a loss. They faced the Chicago Sky, and the Sky picked up a road win. They beat the Mercury 102-80, and despite the loss, Phoenix's new center had a strong showing.
Phoenix's draft pick gets going
The Mercury had four players who scored in double figures, and all of them were starters. Taurasi was the leading scorer, and she had 18 points. She also had four assists, a rebound, a steal and a block. Phoenix's rookie was behind her, as she had 17 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, an assist and a steal.
Candice Dupree had a solid game, as she had 15 points, four rebounds, a steal and a block. Then, DeWanna Bonner had 13 points, seven rebounds and an assist.
When it came to that game, the only starter who did not score in double figures was Samantha Prahalis. She had six points, five assists, a rebound and a steal.
The Mercury lost their second game, as the Seattle Storm beat them 75-72. Dupree was the leader in that game, as she had 18 points and five rebounds. Griner had another strong performance, as she had 17 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal.
Bonner finished the game with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Then, Taurasi had 10 points, an assist and a steal.
Phoenix lost again, and this time it was against the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx beat them 99-79, and there was a slight chance to the Mercury's lineup. Bonner, Dupree, Griner and Taurasi remained starters, but Charde Houston entered the lineup. The starters still played well, as Taurasi had 21 points, Bonner had 18 and Griner had 16.
The Mercury had a new star, and they were trying to build something special. The season started off shaky, but once the Mercury got going, they fought their way to the playoffs.
