How A Mercury Guard Won A10 Player of the Year
Some talented players have come out of the Atlantic 10, and like other conferences, this one has ties to the Phoenix Mercury.
The Atlantic 10 Player of the Year award was introduced in 2000, and Jana Lichnerova was the first winner. Lichnerova attended Saint Joseph's, and she averaged 13.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 assists.
Lichnerova set the tone, and more players added their names to the list. The Mercury are tied to some winners, and the most recent one was Shey Peddy.
Peddy attended Temple, and she won the award in 2012. She averaged 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 steals. Her best game was a 31-point game against Saint Joseph's, and on top of her points, she had four assists, four rebounds and two steals.
The future Mercury guard started her college journey at Wright State, but she transferred to Temple. Her final year at Temple was her best, and she won a big award before she was drafted by the Chicago Sky.
Peddy makes WNBA, comes to Phoenix later on
Peddy was a second-round pick, and she was waived shortly after being drafted. Her WNBA debut came years later, and she started her journey with the Washington Mystics. Then, after some time with the Eastern Conference team, she came to Phoenix.
The Temple guard played eight games for the Mercury in 2020, and she averaged four points, three rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals. She had a 10-point game against the Connecticut Sun. She also had six rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Phoenix had five players who scored in double figures, and Skylar Diggins was the leader. She had 33 points, six assists, two steals, a rebound and a block.
Diana Taurasi had 28 points, seven assists and two rebounds. Then, Kia Vaughn had 12 points and Brianna Turner had 10.
Peddy spent a few more seasons with the Mercury, and her best was Phoenix's 2022 season. She averaged a career-high 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals. She had a career-high 21 points against the Minnesota Lynx. She also had 10 rebounds, two rebounds and a steal.
The Mercury guard played well in her time with the team, and she showed flashes of the player who won the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year.
