Why The Mercury May Have A Big Offseason
The Phoenix Mercury had a busy offseason this year. They lost two key players in Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, but they brought in new stars in a big deal. The Mercury brought in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, and both players were a big factor in the team's success.
Sabally and Thomas helped the Mercury reached the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2021. That was the year that they lost to the Chicago Sky. Phoenix fought through the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx before running into the Las Vegas Aces. Neither the Aces or the Mercury are strangers to winning championships, and in that series, the Aces won their third.
Phoenix's new stars were the team's best scorers, as Sabally averaged 16.3 points during the regular season, and Thomas averaged 15.4. Kahleah Copper was in between them, as she averaged 15.6.
On top of the Mercury's new stars, they added some other pieces. They added a shooter in Sami Whitcomb, and she played different roles for the team throughout the season. They added Kalani Brown, a center who was a part of the deal that sent Sabally and Thomas to Phoenix.
The Mercury also added a number of rookies, as they added Monique Akoa Makani, Lexi Held, Kitija Laksa and Kathryn Westbeld. Akoa Makani would be a consistent starter for the team, while the others were reserves. In Westbeld's case, she started off as a starter, but she transitioned to one of their reserves.
Phoenix made some great moves this season, and it helped put the team in a position to win. The Mercury had a similar offseason the year before, as they added players like Rebecca Allen, Natasha Cloud, Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack.
Mercury prepare for the offseason
The Mercury were active that year, and it helped them turn things around. Now, the Mercury have another big offseason ahead of them. They have to bring back key players like Satou and Thomas, and they may explore their options in terms of bringing in some other players. For example, they may find more hidden gems like they did with Akoa Makani and her fellow rookies.
Regardless of what the Mercury do during this time, they are in for an interesting offseason. If it is anything like the last two, the Mercury will continue to climb.
