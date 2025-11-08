Mercury Players Support Suns, See Them Take Down Clippers
The WNBA season flew by, and soon, the Phoenix Mercury's trio of stars will be back in action as they will be playing in Unrivaled come January. In the meantime, the NBA season is underway, and the Phoenix Suns are trying to compete.
The Suns have a record of 4-5, and they are currently ninth in the Western Conference. Their place in the West's standings can change at any moment, as teams like the Sacramento Kings or the Utah Jazz are not too far behind. Or, the Suns can improve to .500 or better, and can pass teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Golden State Warriors.
In their last game, the Suns faced the Los Angeles Clippers, and they beat them 115-102. The Suns played well in that game, and Jalen Green, one of their new additions, was the team's leading scorer with 29 points.
While the Suns were playing, there were a few familiar faces in the crowd. Satou Sabally and Natasha Mack were in attendance, and the Suns gave them a shoutout on social media.
Both players played a role in the Mercury's success this season, and they led the team in different categories. Sabally was the team's leading scorer, as she averaged 16.3 points this year. She was one of the team's new additions, and if she returns to the team, she will remain one of their go-to playersl
Mack is the Mercury's top defender, and she led the team is blocks as she averaged 1.5 blocks. She joined the team in 2024, and she was one of two returning players from that year. Kahleah Copper, one of Phoenix's other stars, was also with the team at that time.
The two Mercury players were not the only ones representing the team, as Phoenix's head coach, Nate Tibbetts, was there as well.
A family affair
The Phoenix teams have supported each other, as Suns star Devin Booker has attended Mercury games. In fact, he attended a game during the team's playoff run. Now, he is in action himself, and the team is looking to climb the conference.
The Mercury and Suns have had their share of success, and they both have been to the Finals. The Mercury made the Finals for the sixth time in franchise history, and the Suns made it in the past, and their last time was when they faced the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.
Both teams have an extensive history, and as time goes on, they will continue to support each other.
