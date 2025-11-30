How Mercury's Sabally Bounced Back From Her Injury
Satou Sabally is one of the most talented players in the WNBA, and she was one of the Phoenix Mercury's new players. They acquired her in a deal, and they also brought in Alyssa Thomas.
Sabally thrived in her new environment, as she was the Mercury's leading scorer. She averaged 16.3 points, and she contributed in other areas. On top of her scoring, the "Unicorn" averaged 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
Phoenix's new star played a major role in the team's success, as she played well in both the regular season and the playoffs. She ran into some obstacles, such as an ankle injury, but when she was healthy, she played her game and helped the Mercury win.
The Mercury forward played five games in July, which was the period when she dealt with her injury. She played in the Mercury's road game against the Dallas Wings, and in her return to Dallas, she had 20 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block. The Mercury lost that game, as the Wings beat them 98-89.
After that game, Sabally missed time, and she did not return until after the All-Star festivities. She returned in Phoenix's game against the Atlanta Dream. The Dream won that game 90-79, and Sabally had 13 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal.
The Mercury faced the New York Liberty shortly after, and Phoenix's star had a quiet game. She had six points, five rebounds and three assists. Phoenix lost that one, as New York won 89-76.
Phoenix bounced back after that, as Sabally and her team beat the Washington Mystics. She had 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in the Mercury's 88-72 win. Then, after winning that game, the Mercury lost to the Indiana Fever.
Indiana beat Phoenix 107-101, and this Eastern Conference team spoiled Thomas' big night. She had a career-high 32 points, and as far as Sabally, she had nine points, five rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Sabally starts to heat up
Overall, Sabally averaged 12.6 points, three rebounds and 2.2 assists. She was trying to get back on track, and games like the team's win over Washington gave her a chance to do so. The Mercury star had a big month after that, and once the season ended, she was back to her normal self.
Sabally is a star, and come next season, she will have an even bigger year.
