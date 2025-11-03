How Mercury's Sabally Played In Unrivaled
The Phoenix Mercury will be well-represented in Unrivaled. The team's three stars will be playing again this season, and in Kahleah Copper's case, she is going for another championship. She played for Rose BC, and she played alongside players like Chelsea Gray and Angel Reese.
Satou Sabally will also be in action, and at the time of the first season, she was getting ready to be an unrestricted free agent. She also announced that she would be seeking a new team, and when that time came, she joined the Mercury. The team also acquired another big star, as they brought in Alyssa Thomas.
While all of that happened, Sabally was playing for Phantom BC, and she joined Marina Mabrey, Natasha Cloud, Brittney Griner, Katie Lou Samuelson and Sabrina Ionescu. They also had Natisha Hiedeman, who filled in for Mabrey on a relief player contract for a period, and she filled in for Ionescu at one point.
Sabally reunites with former teammate
In her time with the team, Sabally averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Ionescu, Sabally's college teammate, was the team's leading scorer, as she averaged 18.0 points.
Phantom BC was last in the league standings, as they finished the season with a record of 4-10. They won their last game, as they beat Vinyl BC 80-74. Sabally's team was also last in points. They averaged 67.6 points, and they trailed Rose BC by a slim margin. Copper and her team averaged 67.8 points, and despite being second-to-last, they went on to win it all.
Sabally had a good first season in the league, and this year may be even better. She is a talented player, and she is also one of the most versatile. The "Unicorn" had a strong WNBA season, as she averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. She was the Mercury's leading scorer, and she had some notable games throughout the season.
The Mercury star was having a strong postseason run, but a concussion forced her to sit out in Phoenix's final game. They were in the WNBA Finals, and they were trying to avoid the sweep. However, Sabally's absence impacted them, and their opponent, the Las Vegas Aces, won it all.
Unrivaled continues to grow, and with her first season under her belt, the Mercury star may be on the verge of an even better year.
