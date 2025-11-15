How Mercury's Whitcomb Had Her Career High In College
Sami Whitcomb joined the Phoenix Mercury this season, and in her time with the team, she was one of their key players. She was one of their best reserves, and occasionally, she stepped into the starting lineup.
Whitcomb's sharpshooting has helped teams over the years, and as a result, she has won two championships. The Mercury shooter has had a notable journey, as she went undrafted in 2010. Then, after some years had passed, she got her shot in the WNBA.
Before all of that, Whitcomb spent her college years with the Washington Huskies. She played with them from 2006 to 2010, and her best season was her final year. She averaged 13.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.
Overall, she averaged 10.6 points, four rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals in those years. Whitcomb had some notable games during that time, and her best was against a familiar foe.
Whitcomb and Washington take down conference rival
In a game against Washington State, Whitcomb had a big performance. She had 32 points against one of her team's conference rivals, and she helped the Huskies beat the Cougars in overtime.
Washington won 76-70, and on top of having her big game scoring-wise, Whitcomb also had five rebounds and two assists. Surprisingly, she had two 3-pointers in that game, and the rest of her points came from the free-throw line and baskets closer to the hoop.
Outside of Whitcomb, there was one other player who scored in double figures. Mackenzie Argens had 12 points, and she also had 11 rebounds and two steals.
Whitcomb played a significant role in her team's win, and in what was her final year, she had her biggest performance. The Huskies finished that season with a record of 13-18, and Whitcomb's big game was one of their bright spots.
While the sharpshooting veteran went undrafted, she found her place in the WNBA. She played for the Seattle Storm and the New York Liberty before making her way to Phoenix. Whitcomb showed what she is capable of with the Mercury, as she had her career high. She had 36 points in a game where the Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 102-72.
Before that win, the Mercury lost to the Wings. Phoenix was on the road for that game, but when the team returned to their home floor, they picked up a big win. Whitcomb and Alyssa Thomas, who had her first triple-double of the season that night, helped make that happen.
Whitcomb is an exceptional shooter, and over the years, she has helped teams win.
