How Mercury's Whitcomb Started The Season
Sami Whitcomb was one of the Phoenix Mercury's new additions, and she is no stranger to winning. She has won two championships since the start of her WNBA career, as she won in 2018 and 2020. She was playing for the Seattle Storm at that time.
Whitcomb is an excellent shooter, which is something all contenders need. They need someone who can knock down shots in big moments and give the bench a boost when it is needed.
Whitcomb fills in for Copper
There were also times when she was in the starting lineup. Phoenix started the season without Kahleah Copper, who was out with a knee injury. Whitcomb filled in for her, and she did well in that time.
In the Mercury's first game, Whitcomb finished with six points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. The Mercury started off on a high note, as they beat the Seattle Storm 81-59 in that game.
Phoenix had another home game, and this time, it was against the Los Angeles Sparks. They beat the Sparks 89-86 to improve to 2-0. Whitcomb had six points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
The Mercury were on the road for the next game, and they faced the Storm, who beat them 77-70 this time around. In that game, Whitcomb had seven points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
After that, the Mercury returned home for the next few games, and they beat the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky. They beat the Mystics 68-62, and they beat the Sky 94-89.
Whitcomb had five points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals. In the game against Chicago, she had three points and a block.
At that time, Whitcomb was doing more facilitating and rebounding. Eventually, she started taking more shots and she gave the team a boost scoring-wise. For example, after their game against Chicago, she had 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals. Despite her performance, the Minnesota Lynx beat the Mercury 74-71.
Whitcomb was getting used to her new team, as well as being a starter for them took some time. However, once she felt comfortable, she started to play her game. The Mercury made a great move when they brought the veteran in, and she was one of the reasons they had their deep playoff run.
