How Phoenix Performed In An Important Playoff Run
The Phoenix Mercury's recent playoff run was excellent, and during that time, they competed in two overtime games.
They had an overtime game against the New York Liberty, and they had another against the Minnesota Lynx. The series against Phoenix and New York started with a bang, as the Liberty beat the Mercury 76-69 in overtime.
While New York got the win, Phoenix recovered with victories in the next two outings. That led to the series against Minnesota, and In Game 2 of that series, the Mercury beat the Lynx in overtime.
Phoenix went 1-1 in those games, and it was the first time since 2021 that the Mercury had overtime games during the postseason.
That was an interesting year for the Mercury, and it was the franchise's fifth Finals appearance. The Mercury faced the Liberty in the first round of that year's playoffs, and they beat them 83-82. They faced the Seattle Storm in the second round, and they picked up an 85-80 victory.
Griner's double-double leads to crucial win
Brittney Griner was the star of the game, and she had a double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds. She also had four assists and two blocks. Skylar Diggins was the second-leading scorer, and she had 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Diana Taurasi had 14 points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal. Her game was significant, as she scored six points in overtime.
Phoenix had two more players who scored in double figures, as Kia Nurse had 12 points, and Brianna Turner had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Mercury had another overtime game later on, as they had one during the WNBA Finals. They beat the Chicago Sky 91-86 in that game, and it was Phoenix's only win in that series.
Griner was the leading scorer, as she had 29 points. She also had nine rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Taurasi had 20 points, Diggins had a double-double of 13 points and 12 assists and Shey Peddy had 10 points off the bench.
Phoenix's run was special, and the overtime win over Chicago helped the Mercury avoid the sweep. The Mercury had a good year, and when it came to their overtime games, they were perfect.
