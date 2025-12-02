How Mercury's Smith Added Her Name To A Franchise List
The Phoenix Mercury won their first championship in 2007, and before that season, they added a veteran. The Mercury acquired Tangela Smith, and they did something surprising to make it happen.
Phoenix had the first pick of that year's draft, and the franchise selected a guard out of Duke. The Mercury drafted Lindsey Harding, and rather than hold onto her, they traded her to the Minnesota Lynx. They received Smith in return.
The Lynx picked up the veteran big after the Charlotte Sting folded. Smith played with the Sting for two seasons, then once they dissolved, Minnesota added her through a dispersal draft. Before that, she played for the Sacramento Monarchs, and she had the best season of her career with them.
Smith contributes, helps Mercury make history
When she came to Phoenix, she made an immediate impact. She averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals.
In her years with the Mercury, she made multiple franchise list. For example, she is 10th on the points list, and she had 1,355 points in her time with the team.
Smith's best game during that time was against the Lynx. She had 24 points in that game, and she also had seven rebounds, four blocks and an assist. She was the team's leading scorer, and there were four other players who scored in double figures.
Cappie Pondexter had 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Penny Taylor had 16 points, nine rebounds, six assist and a steal.
Despite Smith's performance, the Mercury lost that game. The Lynx beat them 90-85, and gave them their ninth loss.
The Mercury veteran had other strong performances during her time with the team. Her career high was 28 points, and she reached that number with the Monarchs. However, there were a few times she came close in Phoenix. Smith was a key player, and her play helped them win in 2009 as well.
Smith was a skilled player, and the Mercury made a wise decision in bringing her in. She has a special player in the franchise's history, while Phoenix has some new stars who can pass her total, she remains 10th on a significant list.
The veteran played well in her time, and her contributions will be remembered for years to come.
Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury players like Tangela Smith and her accolades when you click right here!