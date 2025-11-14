Why The Mercury Trio's Scoring Led To Their Finals Run
The Phoenix Mercury's playoff run proved that they are legitimate contenders. They took down teams that had a shot at winning it all, and in the end, they faced the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals.
The Aces swept them, but in most of those games, the Mercury competed. Phoenix had a successful playoff run, and in that time, some of their top players were exceptional in different areas.
Phoenix was a great team scoring-wise. The Mercury averaged 81.8 points during the postseason, and the only teams that scored more than them were the Aces and the Minnesota Lynx.
The Mercury were putting up points, and one of their new stars was the team's leading scorer. Satou Sabally was their leader, and she averaged 19.0 points during her team's playoff run. Her best performances during Phoenix's playoff run were her 24-point games against the Lynx and the Aces.
Sabally's game against Minnesota was the second game of the series, and it was an overtime win over them. The Mercury forward had a big game, and she helped her team tie the series. Then, in Game 3 of the Finals, she had 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block.
Copper has big performance in Mercury's last game
Kahleah Copper was behind Sabally, and she averaged 17.8 points. Copper is an exceptional scorer, and she showed that multiple times during the team's playoff run. She had her best performance at the end of the Finals, as she had 30 points in Game 4.
Alyssa Thomas was the last player who averaged 10 or more points during the playoffs, and she averaged 16.9. Her best game scoring-wise was during the series with Minnesota, and she had 23 points. She also had 10 assists, eight rebounds and a steal in that game.
The Mercury's next-best scorer was DeWanna Bonner. Bonner averaged 9.1 points, and her best performance was in Game 3 of the Finals. She had a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds in that outing. Then, others like Monique Akoa Makani and Sami Whitcomb averaged at least five points.
This year's playoff run was memorable, and the Mercury were scoring at a high level. Their trio played their part, and then having reserves like Bonner and Whitcomb helped them go even further. The Mercury had a good run, and come next season, their offense will take them far once again.
