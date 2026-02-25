How The Mercury Started Their 2025 Season
The Phoenix Mercury's 2025 season was memorable, and this year they have a chance to exceed that. The Mercury finished that season with a record of 27-17, and they started the season with a blowout win.
Mercury defeat a conference rival
Phoenix faced the Seattle Storm in the first game, and the Mercury beat them 81-59. The Mercury's new stars came to play, as Satou Sabally scored 27 points. She also had six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal.
Alyssa Thomas had 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Lexi Held got off to a nice start, and she had 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals off the bench.
The Mercury got off to a strong start, and that became one of their best seasons. They made the playoffs for the second year in a row, and they beat contenders to get to the WNBA Finals.
Phoenix faced the New York Liberty in the first round, and the Liberty won their first championship in 2024. Like all teams, there were talks of repeating, but the Mercury put an end to that. They beat the defending champions, and they went on to face the Minnesota Lynx.
Minnesota was one of the favorites to win it all, but Phoenix won that series and headed to the Finals for the sixth time in franchise history.
It was a good year for the Mercury, and before the regular season started, they had two preseason games. They faced the Las Vegas Aces in the first one, and the Aces beat them 85-84.
The Mercury had two players who scored 14 points, as Sabally and Kathryn Westbeld had impressive outings. The "Unicorn" also had five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Phoenix's rookie had three rebounds and a steal. Then, Alexis Prince had 10 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
At that time, the game was insignificant and gave both teams a chance to warm up. Later on these teams met in the Finals, and the Aces came out on top.
Phoenix had another preseason game, and the new-look Mercury faced a new opponent. The Golden State Valkyries made their debut in 2025, and they became a playoff team. They beat the Mercury in their preseason game, and they went on to have an impressive season after that.
The Mercury are a team to keep an eye on, and when they meet teams like the Aces and the Valkyries, they will be prepared.
