Season Series: Mercury vs Storm
The WNBA is more competitive than ever. There are numerous teams playing well, and each of them are fighting for the same thing. They want to win a championship.
The Phoenix Mercury are having a great season so far. They are second in the league, with the Minnesota Lynx being the only team ahead of them.
The Mercury have picked up wins over teams like the New York Liberty, the Las Vegas Aces and others. They have also picked up wins over under .500 teams like the Chicago Sky, the Connecticut Sun and others. In other words, they are doing what they are supposed to do by picking up easy wins.
When it comes to matchups against some of their fellow contenders, the Mercury have struggled. Phoenix has yet to get a win over the Lynx. Then, despite getting a win over them, the Seattle Storm have given them some problems as well. With that said, here is a quick look at the Mercury's season series against Seattle.
While the Mercury have a record 13-6, it is worth noting that two of their losses are against the Storm. If the Mercury want to win it all, they will have to prove that they can beat other contending teams. However, Seattle has picked up two wins over Phoenix.
The Mercury started their season win a blowout win over the Storm. Phoenix defeated them 81-59 in a game Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas shined. Sabally led with 27 points and Thomas had 20.
After their season opener, the Mercury picked up a win over the Los Angeles Sparks. They improved to 1-1 overall, and in their next game, they traveled to Seattle for their second matchup against the Storm. Seattle won 77-70, as their stars Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike combined for 48 points. Thomas was the Mercury's leading scorer with 16 points.
Phoenix hosted Seattle once again in early June, and the Storm beat them 89-77. Satou Sabally was the only starter to score in double figures, as she finished with 22 points. Lexi Held scored 14 points off the bench. The Mercury had a rough showing, and Seattle improved to 2-1 in their games against them.
These two contenders will meet once more. Phoenix will travel to Seattle in August in hopes of tying the series. The Storm are a worthy adversary, but if all goes well, the Mercury can get the victory.
