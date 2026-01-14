How The Mercury Survived Overtime Games In 2003
The Phoenix Mercury struggled in 2003, and before they finished 7-27 in 2012, that was their worst year. Phoenix finished the season with a record of 8-26, and that period started with a two-game losing streak.
The Mercury hosted the Sacramento Monarchs, the Houston Comets and the San Antonio Silver Stars in their first three games, and the Monarchs beat them 65-56. The Comets beat them 69-62, and after that, the Mercury beat the Silver Stars 51-50.
In the first game, Edwina Brown was Phoenix's leading scorer. She had 15 points, and she also had six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Tamicha Jackson was the second-leading scorer, and she had 13 points. She also had two assists, two rebounds and a block.
In Phoenix's win over San Antonio, Adrian Williams-Strong was the star, and she had an impressive double-double. She had 16 rebounds in that game, and she also had 14 points. Then, she had two assists, two steals and a block. She did a bit of everything in that game, and the Mercury came out victorious as a result.
Phoenix had one other player who scored in double figures, as Nevriye Yilmaz had 10 points, two rebound and two assists.
The Mercury had some battles throughout the season, and some of those games went into overtime. Phoenix's first overtime game was against the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Sparks beat the Mercury 80-77. They had to fight for that win, as the Mercury would not go away. That game went into double overtime, and players like Mwadi Mabika and Tamecka Dixon helped Los Angeles get the win.
When it comes to the Mercury, Plenette Pierson was the top performer. She had 26 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block. She had an excellent performance, and she did it off the bench. Williams-Strong finished the game with 16 points, and Anna DeForge had 13.
Mercury pick up overtime victory
After that, the Mercury had another double overtime game, and this time, they were the victors. They beat the Washington Mystics 70-69, and DeForge led the way with 14 points. Kayte Christensen had 13 points off the bench.
The Mercury had another overtime later in the season, and it was against the Monarchs. The Monarchs beat them 65-61, and DeForge was the leader with 15 points.
Phoenix went 1-2 in overtime games that season, and while that was a challenging year, help was on the way.
