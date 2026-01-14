Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Survived Overtime Games In 2003

The Phoenix Mercury had a poor 2003 season, but they managed to get an impressive win over an Eastern Conference team.

Davion Moore

Jul 16, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; A general view of basketball shoes worn by New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during pregame warmups of a game against the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jul 16, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; A general view of basketball shoes worn by New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during pregame warmups of a game against the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury struggled in 2003, and before they finished 7-27 in 2012, that was their worst year. Phoenix finished the season with a record of 8-26, and that period started with a two-game losing streak.

The Mercury hosted the Sacramento Monarchs, the Houston Comets and the San Antonio Silver Stars in their first three games, and the Monarchs beat them 65-56. The Comets beat them 69-62, and after that, the Mercury beat the Silver Stars 51-50.

In the first game, Edwina Brown was Phoenix's leading scorer. She had 15 points, and she also had six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Tamicha Jackson was the second-leading scorer, and she had 13 points. She also had two assists, two rebounds and a block.

WNB
Jul 26, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; General view of basketball shoes worn by New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

In Phoenix's win over San Antonio, Adrian Williams-Strong was the star, and she had an impressive double-double. She had 16 rebounds in that game, and she also had 14 points. Then, she had two assists, two steals and a block. She did a bit of everything in that game, and the Mercury came out victorious as a result.

Phoenix had one other player who scored in double figures, as Nevriye Yilmaz had 10 points, two rebound and two assists.

The Mercury had some battles throughout the season, and some of those games went into overtime. Phoenix's first overtime game was against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks beat the Mercury 80-77. They had to fight for that win, as the Mercury would not go away. That game went into double overtime, and players like Mwadi Mabika and Tamecka Dixon helped Los Angeles get the win.

Plenette Pierso
Texas Tech women's basketball associate coach Plenette Pierson gives instructions during the first practice of the season Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at United Supermarkets Arena. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to the Mercury, Plenette Pierson was the top performer. She had 26 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block. She had an excellent performance, and she did it off the bench. Williams-Strong finished the game with 16 points, and Anna DeForge had 13.

Mercury pick up overtime victory

After that, the Mercury had another double overtime game, and this time, they were the victors. They beat the Washington Mystics 70-69, and DeForge led the way with 14 points. Kayte Christensen had 13 points off the bench.

Kayte Christensen
April 8, 2010; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings sideline reporter Kayte Christensen during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Arco Arena. The Kings defeated the Clippers 116-94. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Mercury had another overtime later in the season, and it was against the Monarchs. The Monarchs beat them 65-61, and DeForge was the leader with 15 points.

Phoenix went 1-2 in overtime games that season, and while that was a challenging year, help was on the way.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2003 season and how they performed during that time when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.