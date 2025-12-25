Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Taurasi Led Team USA To Gold

Diana Taurasi was on Team USA's 2016 Olympic Team, and she had her best run as the team won another gold.

Davion Moore

Aug 20, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; USA guard Diana Taurasi (12) and USA guard Sue Bird (6) celebrates after beating Spain in the women's basketball gold medal match during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images
Aug 20, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; USA guard Diana Taurasi (12) and USA guard Sue Bird (6) celebrates after beating Spain in the women's basketball gold medal match during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Team USA has had some elite stars, and all of them have played a role in the team winning gold. Some of the Phoenix Mercury stars were a part of the team's success, and in their time with the team, they added their names to the history books.

Taurasi started her Olympic journey in 2004, and she made her final appearance in 2024. The Mercury legend did not receive many minutes in 2024, but having her presence on the bench helped Team USA add to its legacy.

Diana Tauras
Aug 20, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; USA guard Diana Taurasi (12) reacts on the bench against Spain in the women's basketball gold medal match during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images / Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

When it comes to her Olympic runs, Tauasi's best was in 2016. She was the team's leading scorer, and she averaged 15.6 points. She also averaged 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Phoenix's star led the way in what was an impressive run, and things began with a win over Senegal. Team USA defeated Senegal 121-56, and there were multiple players who scored at least 10 points in that game. There were three players who scored 15, as Taurasi, Breanna Stewart and Sylvia Fowles all finished with the same amout of points.

Taurasi also had three assists and two rebounds in that game. Stewart three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Fowles had seven rebounds and an assist.

Diana Tauras
Aug 20, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; USA guard Diana Taurasi (12) celebrates with head coach Geno Auriemma after beating Spain in the women's basketball gold medal match during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images / Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

Brittney Griner had a solid game, as she had 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Elena Delle Donne and Angel McCoughtry both had 11 points, and Tina Charles had 10.

Team USA faced Spain in the next game, and Phoenix's star was the leading scorer. She had 13 points, and she also had two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Delle Donne and Fowles both had 12 points and Griner and McCoughtry both had 10. This was another solid performance from Team USA, and they beat Spain 103-63.

Diana Tauras
Aug 20, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; USA guard Diana Taurasi (12) reacts after a play against Spain in the women's basketball gold medal match during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Taurasi and Team USA continues to win

Phoenix's star and her team continued to win, and they beat Serbia, Canada, China, Japan and France. Taurasi had her best game in the 110-84 win over Serbia, as she had 25 points, six assists and three rebounds.

Team USA faced Spain in the gold medal game, and Taurasi and her teammates picked up a 101-72 win. The Mercury legend had 17 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals.

The 2016 Olympics were a success, and Taurasi was the one who led the team to success.

Please follow us on X to read more about Diana Taurasi and Team USA when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.