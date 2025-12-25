How Mercury's Taurasi Led Team USA To Gold
Team USA has had some elite stars, and all of them have played a role in the team winning gold. Some of the Phoenix Mercury stars were a part of the team's success, and in their time with the team, they added their names to the history books.
Taurasi started her Olympic journey in 2004, and she made her final appearance in 2024. The Mercury legend did not receive many minutes in 2024, but having her presence on the bench helped Team USA add to its legacy.
When it comes to her Olympic runs, Tauasi's best was in 2016. She was the team's leading scorer, and she averaged 15.6 points. She also averaged 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds.
Phoenix's star led the way in what was an impressive run, and things began with a win over Senegal. Team USA defeated Senegal 121-56, and there were multiple players who scored at least 10 points in that game. There were three players who scored 15, as Taurasi, Breanna Stewart and Sylvia Fowles all finished with the same amout of points.
Taurasi also had three assists and two rebounds in that game. Stewart three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Fowles had seven rebounds and an assist.
Brittney Griner had a solid game, as she had 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Elena Delle Donne and Angel McCoughtry both had 11 points, and Tina Charles had 10.
Team USA faced Spain in the next game, and Phoenix's star was the leading scorer. She had 13 points, and she also had two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Delle Donne and Fowles both had 12 points and Griner and McCoughtry both had 10. This was another solid performance from Team USA, and they beat Spain 103-63.
Taurasi and Team USA continues to win
Phoenix's star and her team continued to win, and they beat Serbia, Canada, China, Japan and France. Taurasi had her best game in the 110-84 win over Serbia, as she had 25 points, six assists and three rebounds.
Team USA faced Spain in the gold medal game, and Taurasi and her teammates picked up a 101-72 win. The Mercury legend had 17 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals.
The 2016 Olympics were a success, and Taurasi was the one who led the team to success.
Please follow us on X to read more about Diana Taurasi and Team USA when you click right here!