Mercury's Pondexter Helps Team USA Win Gold
Cappie Pondexter was one of the Phoenix Mercury's best players. They drafted her in 2006, and she played with them for the first few seasons of her career.
Pondexter helped the Mercury win two championships, and after that, Phoenix moved her, and they brought in Candice Dupree. While playing for the Mercury, Pondexter did something special. She was a member of the 2008 U.S Olympic Team, and she played alongside players like her Mercury teammate Diana Taurasi, Lisa Leslie and others.
The Mercury guard played well during that time, and she played a role in the team's success. In her first game, Pondexter had 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Taurasi was the team's leading scorer in that game, and she had 17 points. She also had two rebounds and two assists.
Then, Sylvia Fowles was the second-leading scorer, and she had 16 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Team USA got going early, and it resulted in a 97-57 win over Czech Republic.
In the next game, Pondexter had a quieter performer. She had five points, five assists, a rebound and a steal. Team USA beat China 108-63 in that game, and Tina Thompson, Fowles and Candace Parker led the way.
Thompson had 27 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Fowles finished the game with 18 points, eight rebounds, a steal and a block. Parker had 12 points and five rebounds. Lisa Leslie also contributed, and she had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Pondexter played better in the next game, as she finished with 10 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal. She was one of five players who scored in double digits. Three of those players had 10 points, as Parker and Thompson joined the Mercury guard. Leslie and Seimone Augustus were the leading scorers, as they had 16 and 12 points, respectively. Overall, the team played well, and it led to a 97-41 win over Mali.
Team USA wins another gold
The 2007 Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) and her team played well, and in the end, they won gold. They went undefeated, and they took down Spain, New Zealand, South Korea and Russia before beating Australia.
Pondexter averaged 6.4 points and 2.1 assists during that time, and with the team winning, she added another accolade to her resume. The Mercury legend accomplished so many things, and in what was a big year for her, she helped Team USA maintain its excellence.
