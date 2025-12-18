Why Mercury's Taurasi And Other Greats Won Finals MVP
Reaching the WNBA Finals is no easy task, but some of the league's best teams have made it to that point. The Phoenix Mercury made the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in history, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces came out on top, as they swept the Mercury and won another title.
Las Vegas played well in that series, and A'ja Wilson led the way. She averaged 28.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, four assists and two blocks during that time, and she was named Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
This was the second Finals MVP of Wilson's career, as she did it back in 2023. The Aces star is in great company, as she is one of five players who have won the award twice. One of them is Diana Taurasi, and she did it in 2009 and 2014.
Taurasi did it after averaging 20.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 blocks. The Mercury beat the Indiana Fever that year, and they won their second championship.
Taurasi and the Mercury dominate
Phoenix had a dominant season in 2014, and Taurasi and her team faced the Chicago Sky. The Mercury swept the Sky, and their star guard averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
With her wins, Taurasi became the second Mercury player to win Finals MVP. Cappie Pondexter did it first, as she helped Phoenix beat the Detroit Shock in 2007. Taurasi also became the first player since Lisa Leslie to win it twice.
Leslie won back in 2001 and 2002 when the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Charlotte Sting and the New York Liberty.
Since Taurasi's wins, other players have joined them. Sylvia Fowles won in 2015 and 2017, as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Fever and the Sparks.
Breanna Stewart won two, as she led the Seattle Storm in their win over the Washington Mystics. They beat them 3-0 in 2018, and they won the franchise's third title. Then, Stewart won in 2020, as the Storm beat the Aces.
Wilson has a chance to surpass these players, and if she does, she would inch closer to Cynthia Cooper. Cooper won four Finals MVPs, and she did four years in a row. So many talented players have won Finals MVP, and in the near future, another Mercury player may add their name to the list.
