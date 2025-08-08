Mercury Get Revenge in Dominant Win Over Fever
The Phoenix Mercury played one of their best games of the season on Thursday night, putting on a dominant display against an Indiana Fever team that sits just one spot behind them in the WNBA standings. It was a far cry from their 107-101 loss eight days prior. The Mercs were in control throughout, and absolutely throttled the visiting Fever in a resounding 95-60 victory.
1st quarter
Both teams came out pushing the tempo, as Kahleah Copper scored the game's first four points. Satou Sabally, coming off her best game since the All-Star break, looked like her confidence is still high, as she hit an above the break three and a fadeaway over Sophie Cunningham in the early going as the Mercury jumped out to a 15-7 lead.
Natasha Mack got the start at center for the Mercury and made an immediate impact. Aliyah Boston, who was excellent in the Fever's win in Indiana, struggled to even get shots off against Mack's defense. She would wind up with just four points and only one made field goal for the game.
A Sabally three rattled in, giving the Phoenix a 12-point advantage, then the Fever found themselves reeling after Sydney Colson's knee buckled near the sideline. The injury looked serious and she did not return to the game.
The Mercury outscored the Fever 26-16 in the first quarter and held the Fever to just 38.9% shooting from the field and one made three, while forcing five turnovers. Kelsey Mitchell had eight points for the Fever, but the team managed little else. Sabally had eight for the Mercury on perfect shooting and DeWanna Bonner, who was booed last week in Indiana, chipped in five off the bench.
2nd quarter
The Mercury started putting some distance between themselves and Indiana and quickly pushed the lead to 14 before Sophie Cunningham hit two quick threes in transition and exchanged some words with the Phoenix Bench. A third Cunningham three cut the deficit to just five, but a bucket from Copper and back-to-back layups from Thomas and Sami Whitcomb stretched it back to double digits.
A Cunningham and-one on the fast break threatened to get the Fever back into the game, but Phoenix cranked up the intensity again, as a Monique Akoa Makani three and a floater from Thomas restored the 14-point lead. Natisha Howard hit a stunning halfcourt shot to send the game into the break 47-36 and give the Fever some hope.
At the half, Indiana had more turnovers (eight) than assists (seven) and were shooting just 14-for-35 from the field, with little to show for themselves on offense besides the 12 points from Cunningham, all of which came in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Phoenix had been overwhelming the home team with their physicality, and already had eight offensive boards. Thomas and Sabally led the team with 10 points apiece, while Bonner had nine.
3rd quarter
The Mercury defense was swarming in the third quarter. Mack forced a shot clock violation by locking up Howard, then AT found Mack for a layup on a two-on-one fast break to push the lead to 15. Two more threes from Cunningham, who set a new personal season high in scoring, did little to slow the Mercury down.
The game started to get chippy in the third and at one point, there were three offensive calls within about a minute. After the last Cunningham three, the Mercs went on a 14-0 run, holding the Fever scoreless for over four minutes, capped off by Whitcomb knocking down a three off a Thomas screen.
Bonner snatched the ball right out of Cunningham's hands in the backcourt and drew a clear path foul after, and the game was basically over after that. Phoenix led 73-47 going into the fourth.
4th quarter
A Bonner-Thomas give-and-go at the end of the shot clock, another shot clock violation for the Fever, and a Copper corner three put the Mercury up by 29, killing off any hopes of a Fever comeback.
Thomas picked up her third consecutive triple-double, making her the only player in league history to do so, as she set up Bonner for a corner three. She was subbed out after, with the game no longer competitive, and was met with a standing ovation and "MVP" chants from the Phoenix crowd. "I couldn't do it without my teammates...I needed that last assist and everyone made sure I got it," she said after the game.
The Mercury would lead by as many as 36 in the fourth and held on to win, 95-60. It's their biggest margin of victory this season. Phoenix forced 20 Fever turnovers and won the rebounding battle by 12. After giving up a season-high in free throws in Indiana, they held the Fever to just 13 attempts from the line in Phoenix.
Thomas racked up 18 points (on 8-for-12 shooting), 11 boards, 10 assists, and three steals, while Sabally had 15 points and eight boards in just 20 minutes. Bonner had 23, her season high.
The Fever were led by Cunningham's 18 points off five made threes. Mitchell was the only other Fever player in double digits, with 12, eight of which came in the first quarter. Aari McDonald and Aliyah Boston, who combined for 49 points last time around, combined for just eight this time.