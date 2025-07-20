How Many Times Has Phoenix Made The WNBA Finals?
The Phoenix Mercury are no strangers to winning championships. They have a total of three, and they won their first championship in 2007.
The 2007 may have been the first time they won, but it was not the first time they reached the WNBA Finals. Since the beginning, the Mercury have been a legitimate team, and they reached the Finals early on.
Phoenix reached the Finals in 1998. The Mercury had a record of 19-11, and they beat the Cleveland Rockers 2-1 to get to the Finals. They faced the Houston Comets, and Houston came out victorious
Houston's win over Phoenix was their second championship, and they went on to win two more in 1999 and 2000.
The Mercury missed the playoffs in 1999, but they came back in 2000. They were knocked out in the first round, as the Los Angeles Sparks beat them 2-0. After that, the Mercury missed the playoffs for the next six seasons.
Phoenix reached the WNBA Finals for the second time in 2007, and it led to history.
Of course, the Mercury won it all, and they did it by beating the Detroit Shock 3-2. Phoenix missed the playoffs the following year, but they were right back in the Finals in 2009. Their 2009 run led to their second championship, and they beat the Indiana Fever 3-2.
In three of their next four seasons, the Mercury lost in the Western Conference Finals. They lost to the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx beat them in 2011 and 2013. Phoenix missed the playoffs in 2012.
In 2014, the Mercury had an incredible year, and they went on to win the championship. They beat the Chicago Sky 3-0. Phoenix reached the Finals once more in 2021, but they lost to Chicago. The Sky won 3-1.
The Mercury have reached the WNBA Finals five times in franchise history. Three of those times led to championships, but the others led to defeat.
The 2025 Mercury have the opportunity to make it once again. They had a good first half of the season, and they are going for Phoenix's fourth championship. They have battled injuries, but they have responded well to them. They are trying different lineups, and it has paid off.
If they finish the regular season on a good note, a championship is within reach.
