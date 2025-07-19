Health Is Wealth: Mercury Must Remain Healthy To Finish Season
The 2025 WNBA season has been one to remember. There are a number of contending teams, and all of them have a shot at winning a championship.
The Minnesota Lynx lead the way, as they have the best record in the league. They are 20-4 after winning their last two games. The New York Liberty are the defending champions, and they are second in the league with a record of 15-6. They have won their last three games, which helped put them over the Phoenix Mercury.
Phoenix is one of the hottest teams in the league this season, and they have a record of 15-7. They are off to a good start, and their record is similar to the championship team in 2009. Phoenix brought in their share of talent in the offseason, and it has helped them get back to contender status.
This has been a great year for the Mercury, but there is one issue. Phoenix is having a hard time with injuries. The Mercury have used different lineups, as players such as Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper miss games.
Both Sabally and Copper played in Phoenix's loss to the Dallas Wings. Then, both stars missed the next four games. Sabally is out with an ankle injury and will not play in the All-Star Game. Copper is currently out with a hamstring injury.
Before that, Copper missed time due to a knee injury. She missed the start of the season but returned in June in a game against the Las Vegas Aces. She had 11 points in that game. Her last game was her best this season, as she finished with 33 points.
In their last game, the Mercury played without another player. Their starting guard Monique Akoa Makani was out with a concussion. Her absence led to the Mercury bringing back Kiana Williams, who they recently waived. Williams agree to a seven-day deal.
The Mercury are missing players, and it showed in their loss to Minnesota. Luckily, the All-Star break is underway, and they get a chance to rest.
The season is heating up, and teams want to finish strong. Everyone sees what the Mercury are doing, and now, Phoenix has a target on their back. The Mercury adjusted to the period without Sabally, Copper and even Lexi Held, but as they prepare for the playoffs, they need their full roster.
Phoenix is on a mission, and a healthy roster will help them accomplish their goal.
