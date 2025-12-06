Inside A Vintage Alyssa Thomas Performance
Alyssa Thomas had a spectacular season, and in the end, she was one of the finalists for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Her first season with the Phoenix Mercury was a success, and after last year's team was knocked out in the first round, she helped Phoenix go on a deep playoff run.
Thomas made an impact, and every month, she played at a high level. She started the season off on a high note, and in her first game, she had 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Thomas got off to a good start, and in May, she scored 10 or more points in every game. She also had two double-doubles. The Mercury forward missed some time towards the beginning of June, but when she returned, she picked up where she left off.
Phoenix's star played in two of her team's Commissioner's Cup games, and she had double-doubles in both of them. She had 11 points and 10 assists in Phoenix's 93-80 win over the Dallas Wings. Then, she had 14 points and 13 assists in the Mercury's win over the Las Vegas Aces.
The Mercury forward kept that momentum going, as she had two more double-doubles after that. She had 14 points and 11 assists in Phoenix's 83-75 win over the Connecticut Sun. She also had eight rebounds and a steal.
Phoenix faced the New York Liberty after that, and Thomas had 18 points and 15 rebounds. On top of her double-double, the star had seven assists and two steals. Thomas remained consistent in the other games, and in the game against the Chicago Sky, she had 11 points, eight assists, three rebounds and a steal. The Mercury won that game as well, as they beat the Sky 107-86.
Thomas had another double-double after that, as she had 17 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds. Then, in the last game of the month, she had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
Thomas gets ready for another big month
June was a good month for the MVP candidate, and as time went on, she continued to shine. She had her first triple-double of the season the following month, and she ended tallying seven more. Thomas was excellent this season, and if she re-signs with the Mercury, she may lead them to another Finals appearance.
