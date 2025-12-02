Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Mercury's Thomas Is Inching Closer To An MVP Award

Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas was in the MVP race this year, and this was not the first time she was involved.

Mercury fans chant MVP for guard Alyssa Thomas (25) after she sets a WNBA record with 3 consecutive triple-doubles at PHX Arena in Phoenix on Aug. 7, 2025.
Mercury fans chant MVP for guard Alyssa Thomas (25) after she sets a WNBA record with 3 consecutive triple-doubles at PHX Arena in Phoenix on Aug. 7, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alyssa Thomas was one of the finalists for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award this year, and she received that honor after an incredible season. She was a finalist alongside A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Mitchell, and in the end, Wilson won her fourth MVP.

Thomas' season was special, as she joined a new team, and helped them have a strong season. She joined the Phoenix Mercury, as they acquired her and Satou Sabally in a deal.

The move paid off for the Mercury, as their All-Star nearly averaged a triple-double. She averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists and 8.8 rebounds. On top of that, she also averaged 1.6 steals.

Jul 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When it came to this year's MVP voting, Phoenix's star finished third. She received three first-place votes, and she earned a total of 391 points. Collier came in second, and she had 18 first-place votes. The Minnesota Lynx star finished with a total of 534 points.

Wilson took home the award after receiving 51 first-place votes and getting 657 points. The maximum amount of points was 720, and the Las Vegas Aces star had a significant amount.

Thomas gets MVP nods

Phoenix's star has been in the MVP race multiple times, and the first time she received votes was in 2020. She won four points in that year's race, which made her ninth in the race. DeWanna Bonner was right ahead of her, and she won 11 points.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) smiles after a layup against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the fourth quarter at PHX Arena Jun 29, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diana Taurasi received some nods, and she was seventh. She won 20 points, in what was a solid year for her and the Mercury. Many stars received recognition, but in the end, Wilson won her first MVP.

The next time Thomas was in the mix was in 2022. She was fourth in the race, and she won 94 points. Wilson won the award again, and she had 31 first place votes and 478 points. The players who were between Wilson and Thomas were Breanna Stewart and Kelsey Plum.

Phoenix Mercury fans react during Game 3 of WNBA semifinals at PHX Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After that, the Mercury star had her big season of six triple-doubles. She had a historic 2023 season, and she finished second in the MVP race. Stewart won it that year, which was the second of her career.

In 2024, Thomas was in the race again, and she finished fifth. Wilson won it, and other stars like Collier and Stewart were close behind.

Thomas has been great in recent years, and come next season, she will be in the race once again.

