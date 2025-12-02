Why Mercury's Thomas Is Inching Closer To An MVP Award
Alyssa Thomas was one of the finalists for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award this year, and she received that honor after an incredible season. She was a finalist alongside A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Mitchell, and in the end, Wilson won her fourth MVP.
Thomas' season was special, as she joined a new team, and helped them have a strong season. She joined the Phoenix Mercury, as they acquired her and Satou Sabally in a deal.
The move paid off for the Mercury, as their All-Star nearly averaged a triple-double. She averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists and 8.8 rebounds. On top of that, she also averaged 1.6 steals.
When it came to this year's MVP voting, Phoenix's star finished third. She received three first-place votes, and she earned a total of 391 points. Collier came in second, and she had 18 first-place votes. The Minnesota Lynx star finished with a total of 534 points.
Wilson took home the award after receiving 51 first-place votes and getting 657 points. The maximum amount of points was 720, and the Las Vegas Aces star had a significant amount.
Thomas gets MVP nods
Phoenix's star has been in the MVP race multiple times, and the first time she received votes was in 2020. She won four points in that year's race, which made her ninth in the race. DeWanna Bonner was right ahead of her, and she won 11 points.
Diana Taurasi received some nods, and she was seventh. She won 20 points, in what was a solid year for her and the Mercury. Many stars received recognition, but in the end, Wilson won her first MVP.
The next time Thomas was in the mix was in 2022. She was fourth in the race, and she won 94 points. Wilson won the award again, and she had 31 first place votes and 478 points. The players who were between Wilson and Thomas were Breanna Stewart and Kelsey Plum.
After that, the Mercury star had her big season of six triple-doubles. She had a historic 2023 season, and she finished second in the MVP race. Stewart won it that year, which was the second of her career.
In 2024, Thomas was in the race again, and she finished fifth. Wilson won it, and other stars like Collier and Stewart were close behind.
Thomas has been great in recent years, and come next season, she will be in the race once again.
