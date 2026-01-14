Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Mercury Great Jennifer Gillom's 1998 Season Was Legendary

The 1998 season was a big year for the Phoenix Mercury, and their star, Jennifer Gillom had the best season of her career.

Davion Moore

June 4, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Sparks head coach Jennifer Gillom reacts from the bench during the first half at US Airways Center against the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 90-89. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Jennifer Gillom was the Phoenix Mercury's first star, and they added her through allocation. They also added Michele Timms, who would become one of the team's key players as well.

Aug 4, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Sparks coach Jennifer Gillom (center) talks with players Lindsay Wistom-Hylton (14), DeLisha Milton-Jones (8), Marie Ferdinand-Harris (white shirt), and Kristi Toliver (far right) during the game against the Chicago Sky at the Staples Center. The Sparks defeated the Sky 82-77. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gillom played well in her first season, as she averaged 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals. She was the team's leading scorer, and she helped Phoenix make the playoffs.

The following year, Gillom had her best season, and the Mercury went on a deep playoff run. The All-WNBA Second Team member averaged a career-high 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists.

Phoenix's forward had an excellent year, and she was recognized for it. She made the All-WNBA First Team that year, after she made the Second Team the year prior. When it came to the 1998 First Team, she was joined by Cynthia Cooper, Suzie McConnell Serio, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson.

Mercury star involved in MVP race

Gillom was second in the league scoring-wise, as Cooper was the only player who scored more. She averaged 22.7 points and she scored a total of 680 points. Gillom scored a total of 626 points

Oct 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Actress Vivica A. Fox, Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and former WNBA player Cynthia Cooper pose for a photo after the game against the New York Liberty during game two of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Mercury forward also received Most Valuable Player (MVP) votes. She received eight first-place votes, and she had 303 points. Cooper won the award after getting 37 first-place votes and 426 points.

Cooper and Gillom were the only players who received first-place votes, but there were a few others in the race. Lisa Leslie finished third, and she finished with 163 points. Andrea Stinson earned 57 points and Teresa Weatherspoon had 46.

Gillom played well during the playoffs, and she averaged 17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds,1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks. Her best game during that time was against the Cleveland Rockers. She had 27 points, 10 rebounds, a steal and a block in Phoenix's loss.

The Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures. Bridget Pettis had 15 points, and she also had three steals, two rebounds and a steal. Michelle Brogan had 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Aug 8, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detail view of Phoenix Mercury forward Tangela Smith wears pink Adidas breast cancer awareness shoes at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Phoenix's future All-Star finished the 1998 playoffs with a total of 102 points. That was the most she ever scored in a playoff run, and the year before that, she had nine points. The Mercury faced the New York Liberty in a single-elimination game that year.

Gillom had an incredible season, and she solidified her place in Mercury history.

