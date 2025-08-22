Rewind: Mercury's Jennifer Gillom Makes All-WNBA Teams
The 1997 WNBA season is an important part of the league's history. It was the season that started it all, and it helped paved the way for stars that are leading the way in today's game. There are veterans like Breanna Steart, A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and others who are elevating the game. Then, there are young players like Paige Bueckers, who recently had 44 points against the Los Angeles Sparks.
The league's inagural season was special, and the Phoenix Mercury were one of the teams that started it all.
Phoenix had a talented roster that they built through allocation, the Elite Draft and the 1997 WNBA Draft. They acquired players like Jennifer Gillom, Michele Timms, Nancy Lieberman and others in that time.
Once their roster was set, the Mercury were off to the races. They finished that season with a record of 16-12. After a successful regular season, they reached the playoffs, but they were defeated by the New York Liberty. Regardless of the loss, Phoenix was off to a great start. They showed that they were a legitimate team that opponents needed to keep an eye on.
That was a special year for the Mercury and the WNBA alike. There were skilled players in the league, and they were honored in different ways.
When it comes to the inaugural season, Cynthia Cooper, who later coached the Mercury, won Most Valuable Player (MVP). She also won Finals MVP. Then, Teresa Weatherspoon of the Liberty won Defensive Player of the Year.
Gillom earns high honors
Then, the Mercury were represented, as Gillom was featured on the All-WNBA Second Team. The All-WNBA First Team featured players like Cooper, Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson. The second team featured players like Gillom and Rebecca Lobo. Gillom also won Player of the Week in the last week of the season.
Gillom averaged 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in her first year. She was the Mercury's leading scorer, and the following year, she had an even better season. She averaged 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists. That season led to her making the All-WNBA First Team alongside Cooper, Thompson and Sheryl Swoopes.
In those early years, Gillom was a star for the Mercury, she had great seasons, and the league recognized her for it. Gillom is a Mercury legend, and she set the tone for those that came after her.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury legends like Jennifer Gillom when you click right here!