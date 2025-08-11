Rewind: Mercury's Jennifer Gillom Has Career Game Against Cleveland
Jennifer Gillom has a special place in the hearts of Phoenix Mercury fans. For someone who has been supporting the team since the beginning, Gillom may have been a player the cheered for.
Gillom was one of the first Mercury players, as they received her via allocation. The Mercury received both her and Michele Timms, then they completed their roster through drafts.
The 1997 season was special, and Gillom was a part of history. She averaged 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals that year.
Gillom's second season was even better, as she averaged 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists. Her best game of the season also ended up being her career high.
During that season, Gillom had a 38-point game against the Cleveland Rockers. Like the Mercury, the Rockers were one of the original teams in the league. They remained in the WNBA until they folded in 2003. While the team folded years ago, the league is making its way back into Cleveland. The Cleveland team will begin to play in the 2028 season.
Mercury beat Rockers in thrilling game
On Aug. 10, 1998, the Mercury beat the Rockers 82-80. The game went into double overtime, and Phoenix won after Michelle Brogan made a layup with seconds left. Gillom shined this game, as she had 38 points. She had 16 of her 38 points was in the second quarter, and she scored five points apiece in both overtimes.
Gillom was on a mission in this game, and on top of her 38 points, she had eight rebounds, three steals and two assists. Her performance was special, and it helped put the Mercury over the top.
Phoenix and Cleveland battled in that game, and it was not the last time they saw each other. They met in the playoffs in competitive series. The Mercury beat the Rockers 2-1, and they moved on to the WNBA Finals. Then, the Houston Comets beat the Mercury 2-1 to win their second championship. The Comets won two more after that.
The double overtime win over Cleveland was a big game for Gillom and the Mercury. She was having a great year, and that performance stood out the most. Gillom played a few more years with Phoenix, and later on, she became one of the players that had their jersey retired. Gillom had a big game, and it is something that should be remembered.
Please follow us on X to read more about legendary Mercury players like Jennifer Gillom when you click right here!