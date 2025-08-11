Phoenix General Managers: Jim Pitman
The Phoenix Mercury have accomplished many things in their time, and a big factor in their success is the decisions of general managers.
Over the years, the Mercury have had general managers like Cheryl Miller, Seth Sulka and Corey Gaines. The current general manager is Nick U'Ren, and he is responsible for bringing in talents like Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally.
Before U'Ren, the Mercury's general manager was Jim Pitman. Pitman took on the role in 2013. Gaines was Phoenix's head coach and he became general manager while holding on to his coaching position. The Mercury parted ways with him, and Amber Cox took over as the interim general manager.
After Cox's stint, Pitman took over. His first move in the position was bringing in Sandy Brondello. Brondello coached the Mercury from 2014 to 2021, and in her first year with the team, she led them to a championship.
Pitman also made several moves player wise, and his first trade involved Lynetta Kizer. He sent Kizer and a 2014 first round pick to the Indiana Fever, and the Mercury received Erin Phillips and a 2014 second round pick.
Pitman made sure to keep some of the Mercury's key players, as he signed Diana Taurasi to an extension multiple times in his stint. He also made he retained Brittney Griner and DeWanna Bonner over the years. Bonner stayed with the Mercury until she was traded in 2020.
Another move that happened under Pitman was the addition of Skylar Diggins. The Mercury acquired her in a sign-and-trade scenario. Diggins played with them from 2020 to 2022, as she missed the 2023 season due to maternity leave.
Pitman retires from position, U'Ren takes over
The Mercury made several moves under Pitman, and in his time, they made the playoffs nine times, they had 29 playoff wins and they won a championship. Pitman retired at the end of the 2023 season, and that led to U'Ren taking over. U'Ren's first move was bringing in Nate Tibbetts, who has led the Mercury to successful seasons.
As far as trades, U'Ren was responsible for the Kahleah Copper trade. U'Ren is doing an excellent job up to this point, and he may have a similar path as Pitman. He can lead the team to a championship and cement his place in Mercury history.
